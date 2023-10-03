Like every Tuesday, Netflix released the Top 10 most watched films and TV series in the last week on the platform. So let’s see the rankings, starting with that of the most viewed TV series between September 25th and October 1st:

Sex Education – Season 4 Vasco Rossi The Survivor – Season 1 My favorite – Mini series One Piece – Season 1 In Flames – Mini series Surviving Summer An overwhelming summer – Season 2 Sex Education – Season 1 Virgin River – Season 5 The Widows of Thursday – Mini series Sex Education – Season 3

As you can see, Sex Education Season 4 maintains the first position, for the second week, and with it the first and third seasons date back. The only news of the week is Vasco Rossi The Survivor, which starts well in second position. For the rest, these are TV series that have already appeared in the Netflix Top 10, including One Piece (here is our review).