Like every Tuesday, Netflix released the Top 10 most watched films and TV series in the last week on the platform. So let’s see the rankings, starting with that of the most viewed TV series between September 25th and October 1st:
- Sex Education – Season 4
- Vasco Rossi The Survivor – Season 1
- My favorite – Mini series
- One Piece – Season 1
- In Flames – Mini series
- Surviving Summer An overwhelming summer – Season 2
- Sex Education – Season 1
- Virgin River – Season 5
- The Widows of Thursday – Mini series
- Sex Education – Season 3
As you can see, Sex Education Season 4 maintains the first position, for the second week, and with it the first and third seasons date back. The only news of the week is Vasco Rossi The Survivor, which starts well in second position. For the rest, these are TV series that have already appeared in the Netflix Top 10, including One Piece (here is our review).
The most watched films on Netflix as of October 1, 2023
There ranking of the most viewed films on Netflix it is instead composed as follows:
- Nowhere
- Reptile
- Love is in the air
- Forgotten love
- Downsizing Living large
- The statistical probability of love at first sight
- Unknown load
- Spy Kids Armageddon
- Bed friends
- Life in Banlieue 2
This week the Top 10 it’s mostly made up of new stuff, at least for Netflix. Downsizing Living Large and Spy Kids Armageddon have been on the charts for two weeks, while The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight has been around for three, but the rest are in the Top 10 for the first time on the platform. Even for films it is rare to see so many new features.
