United Kingdom.- Are you a fan of watching series and movies on Netflix? Well, you will be surprised to know that there are people who come to earn up to $200 (3,680 Mexican pesos) for viewing this type of content on the streaming platform And what are you paying to do it!

In the last few hours, the story of a young woman named Rachel, a specialist in digital marketing from Leed, UKwho found, while browsing the internet, a rather curious job related to the Netflix streaming platform.

That was how the woman found him. post “Netflix tagger”, what does it consist of? The job as a Netflix tagger consists of watch shows and movies, then tag them by genre and add descriptions to these to, in this way, provide users with information about the content.

Netflix’s tagging work makes it possible for subscribers to find series and movies in an easier and more practical way within the entire catalog of the entertainment content platform.

Rachel, according to the outlet “Clarion”she sent her application to Netflix and, after this, the company contacted her for an interview through a video callin which they requested some writing activities, as well as other tests before giving him the job as a labeler.

Because she already had a background in writing, having been writing content for a few years at her job, it was easy for her to pass the tests Netflix gave her to get the job.

It should be noted that, in an interview for “The Mirror”she revealed that most of her job involves not only labeling genres for series and movies, but also writing small synopses of the content that will be released on the streaming platform.

According to what was revealed by the woman, she has been working as a label maker for 6 months, noting that the company pays her $200 a month to watch the series and movies, for which she has earned around 22,000 pesos so far doing this activity. .