Modern Volkswagens with VR6: which ones came with this engine?

Last week we already took a look at the Volkswagen VR6 engine. The German car manufacturer has stopped selling the Atlas with VR6 engine in the US. Not very strange, because the 2.0 TSI is faster and more economical. The only thing that is a pity is that another characteristic engine is being phased out in this way. The VR6 is a brilliant piece of technology. Yes, Lancia came up with the special VR setup and was also very successful with it.

But not as successful as Volkswagen. The VR6 engine has been supplied to a huge amount of cars. Last week we took you through the early models from 1993 to 2003, for now we have the modern Volkswagens with VR6 engine from after that time with such a special engine:

Volkswagen Phaeton (3D)

2002 – 2015

The Volkswagen Phaeton is known for its W12 engine, which actually consists of two VR6 engines stuck together. In addition, there was a V10 TDI (special) and later a 4.2 V8 from Audi. But the 3.2 V6 was called V6, it was indeed a VR6 engine. The nice thing is that the engine in this car had a different role. No sports engine in front and hot hatchback, but a comfortable quiet six-cylinder. An example of German engineering how one engine could work in two completely different cars.

Special: initially the Phaeton VR6 was equipped with a short wheelbase, front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. In 2004 you always got an automatic transmission and 4Motion four-wheel drive, optionally you could choose an LWB. In 2009, the 3.2 was replaced by a 3.6 VR6 with 280 hp. Special, after the facelift, the Phaeton VR6 gets direct injection and some extra power. Ultimately, the model will remain available in the Netherlands until 2015. This makes it the last car in the Netherlands that could order with this engine.

Volkswagen Multivan (T5)

2003 – 2010

The Multivan is the passenger version based on the Transporter. The T5 generation was available with a lot of special engines. One of them was a 174 hp 2.5 TDI, but the VR6 was the most fun. The engine here was not as strong as in the R32. You had a maximum of 235 hp and 315 Nm at your disposal.

You could choose from a version with front-wheel drive or 4Motion. Of course no one did, because the diesels were faster and more economical. Still, for those who absolutely didn’t want diesel, there was a solid option.

Volkswagen Touareg (7L)

2003

As in the Phaeton, the VR6 was the base engine in the Volkswagen Touareg. Special, here too you could order the engine in combination with a manual gearbox. Yes, we used to think that was normal. In the Touareg, the engine was not above average powerful: 220 hp and 305 Nm were not top values ​​even then, especially if you look at consumption. In fact, you didn’t even reach 200 km/h, making it one of the slowest cars with a VR6 engine under the hood. Like the Phaeton, the Touareg was very heavy (almost 2,200 kg), but also very high.

In 2006 the 3.2 was put out of its misery and the 3.6 liter version took over. It is often assumed that this was from the facelift, but you have pre-facelift models with this engine. The advantage: you have 60 hp more and 55 Nm more. This made the basic Touareg a lot smoother, without being thirstier.

In 2007, the Touareg received a facelift and received the 3.6 liter engine FSI and a power bump to 280 hp. You can recognize this on the front with the chrome grille.

Volkswagen Golf R32 (1K)

2005 – 2008

Something strange is happening here too. Because everyone wants the Golf IV R32, not so much the Golf V with this engine. That while the fifth generation is demonstrably better. Firstly, the engine, which now produced 250 hp. You could choose from a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission, you always got four-wheel drive. The biggest advantage was that the Golf V had a (much) better chassis than its predecessor with a much more pleasant steering system.

The R32 was built from 2005 to 2008, after that it was over and out for a Golf with VR6 engine. At least, a standard Golf with VR6 block. Tuners like HGP continued to spoon VR6 blocks into Waves for a long time (of course with extra turbos).

Volkswagen Passat (B6)

2005 – 201

The Passat B5 and B5.5 were technically Audis and not VWs. The six-cylinder in that car (the 2.8 V6 and 2.5 TDI) came from Audi. The Passat B6 was again a real Volkswagen. That also meant a return of the VR6 engine.

Initially that was the 3.2 liter VR6 with 250 hp. The nice thing was that the car did not look faster than a 2.0 diesel or petrol. You heard it, because the VR6 also sounds great in the Passat.

Passat R36

In addition to the Passat, there was also a Passat R36. That has become a kind of cult car. Obviously it was a big flop. They were very expensive to develop, quite expensive to build and nobody bought one. Because yes, if you’re going to spend that much money on a fat German, why not one with a premium badge? Precisely. Now one of the most sought after modern Volkswagens with VR6 engine.

Passat CC

The Volkswagen Passerati was also available with a VR6 engine from 2008 to 2012. The special thing is that you did not get the 250 hp version, but the R36! So with 300 hp! You don’t see that reflected in the prices. Because an R36 costs about 20 grand with not too many kilometers, while the Passerati with this engine is already available from about ten grand.

You did get all the hardware of the R36: so 4Motion, DSG automatic transmission and therefore full power. These are often also equipped with thick decoration from Volkswagen Individual, so definitely a nice occasion. And such a VR6 is more reliable than a 2.0 TSI from the same period.

Volkswagen Eos (1F)

2006 – 2010

A wonderful phenomenon. The Peugeot 307 CC and Renault Mégane CC were both huge hits when it came to four-seater convertibles with pop-tops. Both cars had a drawback: rather contrived styling thanks to a large pop-up roof. This was rectified with the Volkswagen Eos. This car combines the front suspension of the Golf with the rear suspension of the Passat. The roof was a special – typical German – mechanism, so nicely complicated.

In addition to the well-known four-cylinder, the top engine was a 3.2 VR6. Combine that with the high-quality interior and you had a great competitor for a premium four-seat convertible. The V6 delivered 250 horsepower from 2008 to 2009; In 2010, the block enlarged to 3.6 liters even produced 260 hp. Front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission were the only options. In the context of obscure modern Volkswagens with VR6 engine, such an Eos 3.6 is very special.

Volkswagen Passat V6 (B7)

2010 – 2014

And then, then we get the Passat B7. That’s just and B6, but with a duller appearance. The R36 was dropped, but you just got the 3.6 V6 with 300 hp. The R-Line is not so much an ‘R36’. This one remained boring, but you had 300 hp in an inconspicuous Passat. You could even order a boring sedan. The ideal car to enjoy incognito.

Volkswagen Touareg (7P)

2010 – 2012

Yes, the second generation was also available in the Netherlands with a VR6 engine! Of course the 280 hp version, in Russia it had 250 hp. In the Netherlands, the VR6 was already discontinued in 2012, but it remained available for other markets until 2018. The price difference with the 3.0 TSI, Hybrid and TDI was simply too small, so everyone skipped it.

Volkswagen CC

2012 – 2014

The CC is actually nothing more or less than a Passat CC facelift. All round shapes were replaced by a tighter design. This gave the CC a little less individual character in terms of styling, but it ages less quickly.

Volkswagen Atlas (CA1)

2017 – 2022

The Volkswagen Atlas is a strange duck to us. Because it is actually a larger and more spacious car than the Touareg, but simpler. The car is not on an MLB platform (like the Touareg), but the MQB platform, so with the engine transverse.

The idea behind it is that d Atlas is a lot cheaper to build (and therefore to purchase). For us Europeans it is all a bit too basic, but such a large family car with a thick VR6 is pretty cool in itself.

Volkswagen Talagon 530 V6

2021 – present

And so we end this overview of the modern Volkswagens with VR6 engine. Because is the VR6 completely dead? No not yet. The engine still exists! The Talagon is specifically intended for China and uses a turbocharged VR6. The car is built by FAW-Volkswagen.

This is a 2.5 VR6 engine, so basically a downsize version. Why didn’t we get it in downsize Europe? How cool would a VR6 Turbo be in Arteon, for example?

