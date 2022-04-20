Netflix suffered a real collapse from the actions today, with a -37% this morning, after the news related to drop in subscribersthe first in ten years now.

As we know, the company has declared that it wants to focus on reduced-price subscriptions with advertising and to stop sharing, but evidently the two solutions, in particular the second, have done nothing but add fuel to the fire.

It is evident that in recent years the cost of the monthly subscription to Netflix has increased, in particular for plans that provide for the transmission of content at 4K and the possibility of having different profiles.

With the competition of Amazon Prime Video And Disney +both available for substantially lower sums, at some point something in the formula that has guaranteed Netflix a great success so far must have cracked.

We will see if and how the company will be able to react to this unprecedented situation of great difficulty, in the hope that the answer does not lie in further increases.