Gabriel Herrera She spoke about the great friendship that is being born between her and Fabio Agostini. The young tiktoker confessed that she initially did not have a good concept of the Spanish model, but trust in both grew over time.

As is known, the dancer and the popular ‘Galactic’ coincided in the new edition of This is war, and rumors of a possible romance highlighted. However, the young woman denied that her relationship with Bruno Agostini’s younger brother goes beyond friendship.

“I do not deny that even before I met Fabio I thought he was a little rough to respond or express himself on some issues, but as I got to know him, I realized that he is a direct person, who says what he feels, but he has no intention of harming anyone, quite the opposite; believe it or not, he is very protective ” said Gabriella Herrera to Trome.

“What happens is that we get along well, what’s more, with Fabio and Facundo (González) we are joking all day. Fabio makes me laugh a lot with his jokes. Fabio is a good looking boy. It is obvious, he has a good body, he is attractive and well, I laugh a lot with him, “he added.

Did Gabriel Herrera and Fabio Agostini kiss?

When asked if at any time there were kisses with Fabio Agostini As a result of his approach, Gabriela Herrera did not want to respond, but assured that he gets along very well with the Spanish.

“I am not going to answer that (whether or not she kissed Fabio), I can only tell you that we had a good time, that I don’t know what could happen later and that in this life you should never say never, because you never know what fate may bring you,” he mentioned.

Gabriela Herrera did not hesitate to praise her friend Fabio Agostini, as she assures that he is a cute boy. Photo: composition Fabio Agostini/Instagram, captured by América TV.

Gabriela Herrera does not want problems with Jossmery Toledo

Gabriella Herrera is aware that in the past Fabio Agostini and Jossmery Toledo dated and subsequently clashed. The dancer revealed that she does not want to get into it, since she maintains a good friendship with both.

“I get along with Jossmery, we have a beautiful friendship, but the issue they had is both of them, and I don’t even get into it, it’s not my thing,” he said.