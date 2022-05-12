Netflix just released a trailer for its live-action Resident Evil series. This would be the first trailer for this new production of which we only knew its cast and the date it will arrive. Now we have a look at the plot that looks like it will be quite a departure from what we know.

What stands out most about this advance resident Evil from Netflix is that it seems that it will take place in different periods of time. On the one hand we saw a scene of a normal world in 2022 and one infested with zombies in 2036. Of course, most of the plot is still quite ambiguous.

The trailer focuses on the family Wesker who comes to live New Raccoon City, something that was mentioned before. Apparently the father of the family, confirmed to be Albert Wesker, do some experiments. Some of them in his own family, if we let ourselves be carried away by some scenes.

The part of 2036 will happen in London and it is evident that it will be here where we will see several of its iconic creatures. In addition to the characteristic zombies, Cerberus, lickers and a kind of arachnid beings make their appearance. Maybe Netflix also created his own beasts for this adaptation of resident Evil.

The series is full of intrigue and mystery. Not to mention that it will apparently be one of the bloodiest productions of Netflix. Of course, it is evident that he will not follow very closely the general plot of resident Evil. We’ll see how it goes with the fans in its premiere on the platform.

When is Resident Evil coming to Netflix?

This new series of resident Evil It will premiere on Netflix on July 14. This production has the participation of many new faces in the medium. The most recognized actor among its cast is Lance Reddick, who will play Albert Weskerone of the scientists umbrella.

Source: Netflix

the series of resident Evil in Netflix will have eight one-hour episodes. Supposedly it will occur within the video game canon of capcom. For now it all seems very vague, so we will have to wait to see how the connections are made in its plot. What did you think of the first trailer? Will they see her? Tell us in the comments.

