Hardly a game contemplates the universe of Alan Wakebut the truth is that the work of Remedy he left a very deep mark on the community. The writer’s visit to the city of Bright Falls in 2010 has not been forgotten and as was announced a while ago, a second chapter is on the way.

To bring that first adventure back to life, the developer got to work and brought us the fabulous Alan Wake Remastered, available on all platforms. Except one, as the Nintendo Switch hasn’t received this version so far. Now things are about to change as Remedy has announced the arrival of the remastered version for the hybrid console.

During the video Sam Lake and Ilkka Villi showed a small game session on the Nintendo Switch. It didn’t end there because another big announcement was made, namely the arrival of the Alan Wake TV series. The production house will be AMC, but currently that’s all the details we have so far.

For now we don’t know when the Nintendo Switch version will arrive, but we will certainly know more in the coming months.

Source: Polygon And Deadline