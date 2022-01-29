from the title The woman in the house across from the girl in the windowthis new Netflix series of the genre of black comedy makes fun of all the clichés of mystery and suspense cinema, but at the same time takes us along with Kristen Bell to discover what is behind what does not seem to be a crime.

Its very name also exposes that the objective of this miniseries is suspense productions with literary origin, in the style of The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window in which the curiosity of a female character with a trauma (which causes her alcoholism) leads her to be involved in a criminal story.

What is The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window about?

A tragedy has turned Anna’s (Kristen Bell) life upside down. In the midst of a family mourning, her marriage fell apart and she separated from her husband (Michael Ealy). Her addiction to pills and alcohol are on the rise as she tries to resume her career as a plastic artist, but more than anything else she drinks bottles of red wine day and night, which makes her have visions and hear. noises in the attic.

One day, a handsome British widower named Neil (Tom Riley) moves in with his daughter (Samsara Leela Yett) across the street. Anna feels the positive emotions return. She spends her time watching the movements of the man and the girl from her window, but her sessions present her with something unexpected: witnessing a murder in the house. This will generate a series of complications because nobody believes her due to her state of alcoholism; however, she will start her own investigation where she will discover the unimaginable.

Kristen Bell stars in this small screen story after shining in The Good Place and Veronica Mars. Photo: Netflix

Cast of The woman of the house in front of the girl of the window?

In addition to Kristen Bellwhich returns to the small screen after shining in The good place and Veronica Mars the miniseries stars Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, Samsara Yett, Cameron Britton and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

When and where to see this black humor miniseries?

The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window It has eight episodes that can already be seen through Netflix.

Trailer for The Woman in the House Across the Street from The Girl in the Window