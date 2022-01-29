The Juve market depends a lot on the choices of Conte’s Tottenham, Bayern are competing against Rome against the French of Marseille and the German of Borussia M.

The Chaos theory is perfectly applicable to the transfer market, because with each transfer there are others that change the balance of the system. Especially as regards the elite of European clubs, where a single movement is part of complex strategies, which, however different they may be, all converge on a single goal: to be at the top. Juventus conquered the scene with the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, but the others did not stand by and, indeed, still have concrete goals to secure before the end of the month. Operations that inevitably also have repercussions in the projects of the great Italian football players.

JUVE, DAYS OF RELEASES – The arrival at Juventus of the Fiorentina striker, for example, caused a new attempt by Barcelona for Alvaro Morata. Allegri had him armored, but clearly being able to count also on the Serbian in the department, from a numerical point of view he can do without the Spaniard. The company has opened at the start, but Atletico Madrid for now does not admit the possibility of transferring the agreement in force to the blaugrana and is pushing for a permanent purchase. Close to the end of the winter session, however, the pressing from the Premier League for Kulusevski and Bentancur becomes more insistent. Juve made an important assessment of the Swede, to give some consideration to the 35 million investment made two years ago, so they are oriented towards guaranteed sales. Paratici would also like him at Tottenham to anticipate Arsenal, after the player declined Everton’s offer. The Spurs, however, are ready to get serious, especially for Rodrigo Bentancur, for which a 35 million euro proposal was delivered on the basis of a loan with obligation to redeem; there is already an agreement in principle with the midfielder and the prerogatives for the negotiation to go through are all there. The English have several elements coming out in the department and Juventus has already identified Denis Zakaria as the possible replacement. See also The youngsters return to pull the car in the victory of the Barça

PASSED THE BAYERN – The Swiss is at the center of many important interests. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been following him for some time, but the bianconeri have already introduced economic discussions both with Borussia Monchengladbach and with the player who is about to expire his contract. The German club would get 5 million, while Zakaria has already accepted a contract until 2026 for about 3 million. The same suitors are interested in Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, who Roma is very fond of but who could hardly overtake these rivals in a possible auction. The Bavarians also fall into another market triangle for Matthias Ginter, who is in the same situation as his team-mate. Inter have identified him as an ideal reinforcement for the defense, but Marotta’s idea is to agree directly for next season. He will count the strategic choice of Bayern, whether or not to buy the player immediately, since he will lose Sule when the championship is over, probably headed for Barcelona. See also Thiago Motta and the La Spezia paradox: the bench at risk (but after New Year's Eve). And in its place ...

RENEWS THAT HOT – The Catalans, especially after the purchase of Ferran Torres, are setting their market by targeting expiring players. Among the profiles examined there is also that of Franck Kessie, for which the discussions with Milan on the renewal are firm. Inter and Juventus are interested in the evolution of the situation, but with regard to contracts to be negotiated in Turin, it is necessary to define the position of Dybala, probed by Manchester City. The Citizens have burned Inter, Milan and Naples for Julian Alvarez of River Plate, while Joya is also a temptation for the Nerazzurri management, who aimed Scamacca in attack for June. It is the player’s favorite destination, even if Borussia Dortmund have hinted at Sassuolo that they can invest 45 million to take him to the Bundesliga, probably in view of Haaland’s departure.

DEFENDER WANTED – Milan are having some difficulties in finding the desired economic conditions for a central defender. Schalke 04 ask for 10 million for Thiaw, while the Rossoneri stopped at 6; Lille have set the price for Botman at 40 million and have no plans to change their position. Good relations with the French club could be a factor in the mediation, but the impression is that a substantial investment is still needed. See also AI: Everything You Need to Know About Predictive Analytics

January 29, 2022

