There is a maxim in streaming services that work under a subscription model and that is that to be profitable they have to be constantly growing. Well, Netflix is ​​beginning to see the ears of the wolf. The platform has presented the results of the first quarter of the year and for the first time in its history it loses subscribers, specifically 200,000. It is not a big bump and it is determined, in part, because the company has left Russia where it had 700,000 users. In fact, in his letter to the shareholders he points out that if it had not been for this movement, motivated by the sanctions and the invasion of Ukraine, he would have gained 500,000 members.

But what these results do show is that the company is finding it increasingly difficult to grow.