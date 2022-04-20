For an entire generation, the first kilometers through Amsterdam were not driven in Mom and Dad’s car, but in a Wolfswagen, Lamdaghini, Opol Astro or Brabant. No, you don’t have to call anyone, we’re fine. That’s what the cars were called in A2 Racer II real. Since then, few other racing games have allowed you to race through Amsterdam – until now. Amsterdam is coming to Mario Kart Tour.

The addition of Amsterdam in Mario Kart Tour takes all Dutch stereotypes with it. For example, the character Rosalina is draped in Volendam traditional costume, there are more than enough windmills to spot and the tulips are not missing either. You just can’t see Toad quite yet panja walking out of a ‘Dutch greengrocer’ – after all, you are what you eat.

Mario Kart Tour is free to download on smartphones. You can immediately get started with the new update of Amsterdam. With a bit of luck, the track will also come to other platforms such as the Switch in the form of DLC in the form of DLC. Although Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players are happy with the new 48 circuits that are currently being released in phases.