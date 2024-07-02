The information surfaced online via Reddit, as you can see below.

In 2023, Netflix eliminated what was at the time the Lowest priced subscription plan and without advertising. Specifically, it had eliminated it for new subscribers and for those who had been subscribed in the past, but allowed those who were already subscribed to continue using that version of the service. Now even these latter users can no longer use that version of Netflix, at least in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Netflix User Testimony

In the post BritestBowlingBall user explains that “Netflix will not let me use the last few weeks of my subscription without resubscribing. There is no option to continue using the service without selecting a new plan.”

The subscription options are the familiar ones, namely the standard with ads, the standard without ads and the Premium. The previous Basic subscription It offers a price halfway between the two versions of the standard, with maximum graphic quality equal to HD (all plans are now at least Full HD) and a single access (all plans now have at least two accesses).

Obviously, this way you are forced to use a more expensive version or save money but accept to see the advertisements. This is not an unexpected move. In any case, Netflix had said that in the second quarter of 2024 it would proceed to eliminate this possibility, starting with the United Kingdom and Canada. Now it is making good on its promise.

