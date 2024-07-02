Mexican central defender Carlos Salcedo has just informed the Cruz Azul board of directors of his desire to leave the club.
Salcedo, 30 years old, had a very good tournament with the Máquina. At first, he had a hard time adapting to the system, but he ended up being a starter and a key piece for the team to reach the final of the Clausura 2024.
However, the reason for the request to leave the country is due to the recent death of his sister. The death of his relative comes in complicated circumstances as it is related to a violent crime, which is why Salcedo wants to leave the country.
According to ESPN’s Leon Lecanda, the defender’s idea is to go play abroad. Days before, it was reported that there was interest from clubs in Brazil, so now, according to the journalist’s information, all the facilities will be given to accept offers.
Salcedo arrived from FC Juárez in July 2023. He was selected for the national team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and played for teams such as Fiorentina, Frankfurt and Toronto abroad.
His current value, according to Transfermarkt, is approximately two million dollars and his transfer comes just before the start of the Apertura 2024.
Meanwhile, Cruz Azul will have to reactivate its transfer market to look for a central defender. Among the options could be Luis Romo, who has already been linked with La Máquina and who, despite not being his natural position, is not unfamiliar with it.
