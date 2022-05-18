Netflix confirmed the dismissal of 150 employeesmainly from the United States, in order to control the economic losses that have been recorded since the first quarter of this year.

A few weeks ago, the streaming platform reported revenue of US$7.87 billion for the first quarter of 2022 and a significant loss of 200,000 subscribers, his first drop in more than a decade. In addition, the company projects to lose two million more customers in the second quarter.

All this led to the company announcing laying off 150 full-time employees and about 70 part-time workers of his animation studio.

The competition for Netflix intensifies with the arrival of Hbo Max, Disney Plus, Start + and Amazon Prime. Photo: AFP

Netflix lays off employees over loss of subscribers

The job cuts come after Netflix laid off a small group of 25 people from his newly launched Tudum fan-focused content marketing operation.

Given the unfortunate news, the company sent an email saying the following: “Unfortunately we are laying off around 150 employees today, mostly in the US. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially difficult as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We are working hard to support them during this very difficult transition.”

Netflix could incorporate this same year its new plan with advertising, an initiative that seeks to reduce the price of the subscription to the streaming platform. Photo: Pexels

Netflix cancels animated productions

On the other hand, the official media Variety reported exclusively that Netflix has also canceled animated productions such as “wings of fire”, from executive producer Ava DuVernay; “antiracist baby”, a series aimed at preschoolers; Y “With kind regards from kindergarten”.

“ Several agency contractors have also been affected by the news announced this morning ”, said the Netflix spokesman. “We are grateful for your contributions to Netflix.”

Yes ok Netflix has emphasized that the cancellations of these titles were for creative reasons and not related to costs, the news comes just when the company decides to withdraw 2% of its workforce.