This Wednesday the champion Atlas of Guadalajara receives the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco Stadium in the first leg of the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League and here we present to you those summoned by Diego Cocca for the meeting.

The Atlas reaches the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX after eliminating Chivas in the quarterfinals with a global score of 3-2, in the first leg the Foxes won 0-2 with a brace from youth squad Jeremy Márquez, and in the second leg they tied 1-1 where Aníbal Chalá scored for the Rojinegro team.

The tigers de Miguel Herrera arrive at this Wednesday’s duel after tying the aggregate score against Cruz Azul 1-1 in the quarterfinals, but they advanced due to having a better position in the general table, a tiebreaker criterion that could serve them for the semifinals.

Atlas called up for the first leg semifinal against Tigres/@AtlasFC

The Atlas who had a good tie in the quarterfinals against Chivas, will seek to take advantage at home in the first leg of the semifinals of the MX Leaguea game that he will face without youth squad Jeremy Márquez, after he was sent off in the second leg of the quarterfinal against Rebaño Sagrado.

Below we present the players summoned by Diego Coca for the party where Atlas receives the Tigres in the first leg of the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX.

Goalkeepers: Jose Hernandez, Camilo Vargas.

Defenses: Martín Nervo, José Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Gaddi Aguirre, Luis Reyes, Diego Barbosa, Aníbal Chalá, Emanuel Aguilera.

Media: Edgar Zaldívar, Gonzalo Maroni, Brayan Garnica, Edyairth Ortega, Aldo Rocha, Lucas Rodríguez.

Forwards: Julio Furch, Franco Troyansky, Brayan Trejo, Julián Quiñones, Ozziel Herrera.