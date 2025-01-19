The last big project you were involved in David Lynch was Twin Peaks: The Returnthird season of an absolutely iconic series that reached showtime like a sensory earthquake in 2017.

The return was of course up to par, but since then Lynch had no choice but to chain small jobs and occurrences as beautiful as his weather reports during the coronavirus confinement or his cameo as John Ford in The Fabelmans. All this time, however, it was rumored that he was up to something.

Lynch is dead at 78 years oldmonths after revealing his diagnosis of pulmonary emphysema (but adding that this would not imply his retirement). Among all the people who have said goodbye to an undisputed genius of American audiovisual, the case of Ted Sarandos. That is, the co-executive director of Netflix: the same platform that is supposed to have been trying to launch a new series developed by Lynch in recent years.

Unlike that secret film he had supposedly shot with Laura Dern and would be projected on the Cannes Film Festival (something that turned out to be an infamous hoax), there was evidence that this project existed streaming. Sarandos confirmed this in an Instagram post. “He came to Netflix to propose a limited series which we accept immediately. It was a David Lynch production, full of mystery and risksbut we wanted to take a creative walk with this genius.” Netflix was supposedly 100% open to what he proposed.

“First COVID and then some health uncertainties led to this project never happening, but we made it clear that as soon as it was possible, we would be in.” Rumors of this series date back to 2020. The first title that was revealed was Wisteria and then turns out to be a code name for the definitive Unrecorded Night. Lynch was going to write and direct 13 episodes with the director of photography Peter Demingwith whom he had worked in lost road and Mulholland Drive.

The fate of ‘Unrecorded Night’

According to Sarandos, it was the pandemic and later Lynch’s health problems (which would have forced him to direct remotely) that prevented him from Unrecorded Night will come to fruition. The executive has also taken the opportunity to declare Lynch “one of his favorite filmmakers of all time.” He recalled what their first meeting was like, going back to that time when Netflix was just a company that sent DVDs by mail and I wanted to store multiple copies of Eraser head.

“We agreed to buy a large number of copies of eraser head and that Netflix produced a DVD with all his visionary short films,” he writes. “After we agreed, David showed me the house and his art. Then he asked me if I wanted to see a first assembly of his next movie. I thought you were referring to some scenes. He took me to his projection room and showed an almost three-hour cut of Mulholland Drive”.

“I hadn’t planned to be there all day, but I was surprised to be at David Lynch’s house and in his screening room watching his new movie, which hadn’t been released yet. After two hours I realized that was gone. I watched the rest of the movie and got carried away.”

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.