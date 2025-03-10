A walk along the beach or exercise next to a river: how activities close to water improve our well -being

Approximately 40% of the world population lives less than 100 km from the coast, according to data from the World Bank. This represents more than 3,000 million people. In addition, about 1,000 million people, 12% of the total, They live less than 10 kilometers. Great cities in the world, such as Tokyo, New York or Shanghai are close to ports, river or lake mouths. There is no doubt: humans like water.

But the great masses of water are not only a source of wealth and natural resources, they also have very positive effects on our physical and mental health.

The blue spaces around you

Living near the water, either from the sea, rivers, lakes or even sources, can have a deep and positive impact on physical and mental health. This phenomenon is known as the benefit of the “blue spaces”, because they are environments near water, as explained by this WHO Documentand should not be confused with the “blue areas”, the label under which the places have been popularized with a greater concentration of centenary people.

Unlike green spaces, which usually receive more attention in cities and neighborhoods, provide access to blue spaces is being revealed as a positive influence on populations for their health benefits, ranging from the improvement of mood to the promotion of physical activity and stress reduction.

The connection between water and mental health

One of the most studied aspects of blue spaces is its impact on mental health. Living near the water is associated with lower levels of stress, anxiety and depression. This is partly due to the ability of the environment with water to induce a state of relaxation and calm. A part is due to the fact that the sound of the waves, the murmur of a river or the reflection of the light on a lake can generate a Calm effect on our mind in just minutes.

In a Randomized 2020 study He was assigned to the volunteers, healthy office workers of the Biomedical Research Park of Barcelona, ​​to walk 20 minutes a day, four days a week, for three weeks. For the study they were divided into different environments: a blue space with water and an urban space, while the control group did not walk.

Cristina Vert, an environmental researcher and main author of the study, explains to Eldiario.es: “What we saw after walking through the blue space, that is, next to the sea, were positive effects on the well -being and mood of the participants.” The aspect of the aspect measured these parameters by means of standard test that should be completed, among others, the Poms (profile of moods) or the WAR welfare index 5. However, he could not find significant differences in blood pressure and heart rate.

A 2021 studies review Yes it could find other connections. Specifically, it was observed that having access to spaces with water had a positive effect on the level of “restoration”, which includes an improvement of stress, anxiety, depressive mood and greater psychological well -being, all of them factors that are related to a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases and Mental health problems. In addition, two added benefits were found: living near the water made people exercise more frequently (14% average increase) and their social contacts increased, something that could be checked 2020 Study Review.

Social relations are the focus of a New pilot study of the researcher Cristina Vert, who will focus on the viability of making “friends in nature”, a multinational intervention focused on prescribing walks in company to improve well -being and health. “It is a fairly large global project in which we want to see if contact with nature can solve the negative health effects related to loneliness with activities programmed in group in nature.”

A International study of 2023 Led by Chinese scientists, he could see that blue spaces were slightly more effective in reducing sympathetic nerve activity than green spaces. According to the study, the natural sounds of water activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the response of “rest and digestion” of the body, which is contrasted to the sympathetic nervous system, which is activated in stress situations and prepares the body for the struggle or flight.

In addition, exposure to aquatic environments encourages full attention. As in Japan doctors recipe forest baths as the therapy of different ailments hel reduce stress symptoms or anxiety and depression.

Benefits for physical health of living near the water

The benefits of living near the water also reach physical health, even if it is indirectly. One of the associations found is the significant impact on physical activity. Living near the sea, a river or a lake seems to invite activities such as swimming, walking, rowing, riding a bike or practicing water sports. Several studies have found that people living near these spaces make 14% More general exercisehave less likely to be sedentary (Living near a lake or a river makes the risk of staying at home decrease in 84%), and its physical activity more intense (measure as energy spending, which was between 1.4 and 3.8 times more than control for people near a blue space), especially in the case of children and the elderly.

The air near the water, especially on the marine coast, also has properties beneficial for respiratory health. The marine air is more humid and can help compensate for the harmful effects of air pollution and the prevalence of conditions such as asthma or bronchitis. In addition, moderate sun exposure in these areas allows vitamin D synthesis, further increasing health benefits and immune system.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the same access to these blue spaces. For Cristina Vert, “positive effects can be achieved on the health of the population, as long as these natural spaces are of quality and accessible to the population, which are distributed in an equitable way and people feel safe when they go to these spaces.”

A study conducted by Researchers in the United Kingdom and Mexico He was able to verify how in these disparate countries, access to blue spaces was unevenly distributed among the different socioeconomic levels. Access to lakes, for example, was indicative of a higher socioeconomic status. The researchers warned that the quality of the environment in different social strata can aggravate inequality in the distribution of blue spaces.

The theory of Restoration of attentiondescribed by Kaplan in 1989, suggests that mental fatigue and concentration can improve whether it spends time in nature or contemplating it. The ability of the brain to concentrate on a specific stimulus or task is limited and gives rise to the “fatigue of directed attention”, and natural environments, and in particular the blue spaces, offer the possibility of restoring our ability to concentrate and reduce mental fatigue, as it could be measured in a task of remembering numbers, in which exposure to natural spaces increased this ability by 12% on average. In a world where we are constantly bombarded by digital stimuli and cognitive demands, blue spaces offer a necessary respite.

*Darío Pescador is editor and director of the QUO MAGAZINE and author of the book Your best me Posted by Oberon.