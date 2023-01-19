Netflix It is one of the largest companies in the world, but that does not mean that it will go through complications, since it has had to compete with other streaming services for a long time. And now, a change has been reported within the board of directors, confirming that Reed Hastingsco-founder and co-CEO has left his position to make way for someone else.

The announcement was made during its earnings call. hastings he has helped lead for more than two decades and, now assuming the role of CEO, a move The title of Co-CEO will now go to him ted Sarandos and the newly promoted Greg Peterswho previously served as COO.

This mentions Reed hastingsvia a blog post:

Effective today, Greg Peters will transition from COO to become Ted’s Co-CEO. Going forward, I will serve as CEO, a role founders typically assume (Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, etc.) after passing the CEO Baton for others. Ted, Greg and I have been working together in different capacities for 15 years. As is common in lasting and effective relationships, we have all learned to bring out the best in each other. I look forward to working with them in this role for many years to come. Ted and Greg have developed a great deal of trust and respect for each other through their collective successes and failures. Plus, they can always be trusted to put Netflix’s interests first. These qualities, combined with their complementary skills, in-depth knowledge of entertainment and technology, and a proven track record at Netflix, create a unique opportunity to achieve faster growth and greater long-term success with them as Co-CEOs.

For the moment things have not gone well with the company, this is reflected in the cancellation of several series, whether animated or also live action. Perhaps the change in this position will be reflected in a few months.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: These types of changes are not novelties, in addition, they will remain in the company anyway, so there really aren’t that many changes, they continue the same, only they will make the respective promotions.