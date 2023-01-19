The authorities of Peru deployed a massive security operation in Lime before the arrival of thousands of inhabitants of rural areas who protest this Thursday against the president of the country, Dina Boluarteamid an atmosphere of tension after the death of a second protester in the south of the country.

At the same time, in Arequipasecond city of Peruthere was a pitched battle between the forces of order and a thousand protesters who at the point of throwing stones try to storm the airport, being fired back with tear gas, according to local television.

Columns of protesters set out from various points in Lima and plan to march for several hours along the main avenues of the city before converging at the end of the day in front of the Palace of Justice, where a rally is expected. “We are here fighting for our just reason.

The work of the public force

The police deployed “11,800 troops in the streets to control riots, we have more than 120 trucks and 49 military vehicles, and also the participation of the armed forces,” said the head of the Lima Police Region, General Víctor Zanabría.

“The police are on high alert,” he added. On Thursday, the death of a second protester wounded by a gunshot wound to the chest hours before when he was demonstrating in Macusani, Puno region, the Ombudsman’s Office informed AFP.

On Wednesday, a woman also died of a gunshot wound in the framework of the protests in Macusani, where a mob burned down a police station and a courthouse. These two deaths raised to 44 the total number of deaths since the crisis broke out on December 7.

Police officers were rescued by a helicopter during the attack on the police station, N television channel said, without showing images.

In the regions of Puno, Huánuco, and Tacna, hundreds of peasants mobilized through the streets. In Lima, small marches began from different points in order to converge on a certain point in the capital for a march that must travel about 20 km through the city of 10 million inhabitants.

The Arequipa airport, Peru’s second city, suspended its operations for security reasons. The railway service between Cusco and the Inca citadel Machu Picchu, a jewel of tourism in Peru, was also suspended, the operating company reported.

(You can read: Political uncertainty reduces forecasts for economic growth in Peru)

‘Take Lime’

The struggle of the Peruvian people does not end tomorrow, the struggle will continue

The demonstrators demand the resignation of Boluarte and the immediate calling of elections.

“In Lima, the fight will have more weight. When they repress us in our regions, nobody mentions it,” said Abdón Félix Flores, 30, a peasant who says he is ready “to give his life.”

He left Andahuaylas on Sunday, the epicenter of the demonstrations in December, to arrive in Lima on Tuesday. It has been impossible to know up to now the scope of the mobilization and how many people came to Lima, despite the various announcements that circulate. Before the deaths in Macusani, the general secretary of the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) gave a press conference.

“The marches will continue. All the regions of the country have said that they will not return to

their place of origin as long as Dina Boluarte does not resign,” Gerónimo López, the union leader who called the strike, told AFP.

“There will be no social peace. There is a social overflow in the town like never before, it is the cry of the Peruvian people,” he said. Although the government decreed a 30-day state of emergency on Sunday in Lima, Cuzco, Callao and Puno, the union leader specified that the organizers did not request authorization for the concentration.

“There is no authorization from the police, authorization is never requested for a social demonstration, it is not an obligation that they authorize us,” he assured, despite the fact that the state of emergency suspends the freedoms of assembly and movement, in addition to allowing the intervention of the army to maintain order.

(You can read: Peru: they open a preliminary investigation of Boluarte and ministers for genocide)

The protests so far leave a balance of 42 deaths.

Peru has been experiencing intense protests since the leftist president Pedro Castillo was dismissed by Congress on December 7 and arrested for a failed coup with which he attempted to shut down Parliament, rule by decree, and convene a Constituent Assembly.

(Keep reading: Peru: President Boluarte calls for dialogue to end the protests)

In protests on Wednesday, a woman was killed and another person was injured in clashes with law enforcement in the city of Macusani, in the southern region of Puno, where the courthouse and police station were also reportedly set on fire.

Since last December, the protests have left 44 demonstrators and one police officer dead, while another nine people have lost their lives from various causes caused by roadblocks and demonstrations.

Until now it has been impossible to know the scope of the mobilization this Thursday and how many people arrived in Limadespite the various announcements that circulate.

Minute by minute of the protests

5:30 pm Police and military repel airport assault Peruvian police and military repelled an attempt to take over the Arequipa airport, the country’s second largest city, by anti-government protesters, although clashes continue around the facility. Clashes between police and military and demonstrators have continued for several hours and, as EFE was able to verify, a plane and armored vehicles from the Armed Forces have participated in the control work at the airport. 4:30 pm The president of Peru meets with the UN Human Rights delegation The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, met this Thursday at the Government Palace in Lima with a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with whom she discussed the political and social crisis unleashed in her country since December past. 3:30 pm Blockades in 18 of 25 regions of Peru The blockades as a result of the anti-government protests in Peru have risen this Thursday to 127 points with interrupted traffic in 18 regions of the country, out of a total of 25, according to an official body of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. According to the latest report from the Superintendency of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutran), most regions of Peru present blockades due to pickets by protesters and these actions affect 26 national highways. 3 p.m. They close access by train to Machu Picchu The railway route that connects the station of the city of Ollantaytambo with the town of Machu Picchu was suspended this Thursday by the company

Peru Rail with the aim of preserving the safety of tourists in the presence of anti-government protesters in the region. 2:30 pm In Arequipa they tried to take over the airport See also Peru Crisis: Ambassador of that country to the OAS resigns after Castillo's announcement The protesters tried to break into the Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón Airport, breaking the metal fences around the air terminal’s perimeter, to which the police officers responded by firing tear gas canisters. 12:30 pm Death toll in protests rises to 44 A second protester who was seriously injured after being hit by a firearm projectile on Wednesday during the protests in Macusani, in the Puno region, in southern Peru, died this Thursday, the Ombudsman reported. “After serious injuries, Salomón Valenzuela died this morning after not resisting the operation at the Macusani hospital,” a source from the Ombudsman’s Office told AFP. 11am Arequipa airport suspends operations The Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón international airport in Arequipa, Peru’s second largest city, suspended its operations from 11:00 a.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT) “to safeguard the integrity of the citizenry” and in the presence of anti-government protests, the Ministry of Transportation reported. and Communications. 10:30 a.m. Deploy agents on the streets The police deployed 11,800 agents in Lima to control the protests scheduled for the afternoon. “We have 11,800 police officers in the streets to control riots, we have more than 120 trucks and 49 military vehicles, and also the participation of the armed forces,” said the head of the Lima Police Region, General Víctor Zanabría. 8:35 a.m. Ombudsman calls for calm After learning of the death of a protester during the protests on Wednesday, the Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office issued a statement in which it asked that the police not use disproportionate force and asked citizens to protest without violence. 8:30 a.m. Protesters are already blocking roads Since the early hours of this Thursday morning, Peruvian protesters have blocked the Arequipa-Puno highway, as well as the Junín roads. 8 a.m. Police reinforce security The authorities of Lima, the capital of Peru, are reinforcing security outside the Congress of the Republic and other places of power, fearing that they will be attacked in the midst of the protests scheduled for this Thursday. The Jorge Chávez airport in Lima is also guarded by the police.

INTERNATIONAL NEWSPAPER AND AGENCIES

