Netanyahu added in an interview on Saturday night:
- We will strike Hamas until the end and we will avenge this black day.
- In Gaza, the city of evil where Hamas leaders are hiding, I say to its citizens, get out now. We will strike a mighty hero.
- We all pray for the recovery of the injured and the hostages.
- I say to Hamas that you are responsible for the health and safety of the hostages.
- I spoke with Biden and thank him for his strong and clear statements.
- We face this battle together. This war will take time and difficult days await us, but we will prevail.
What happened on Saturday morning?
- Hamas fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.
- The Israeli army announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, and ordered residents along the border area to remain in their homes.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved a large-scale call-up of reserve soldiers according to the needs of the Israeli army.
- The minister declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.
- The Israeli Rescue Service announced that the attack launched by Hamas in southern Israel killed at least 300 people.
- Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee: Hamas fired about 2,200 shells and missiles towards Israel, in addition to infiltration operations into some areas and towns.
- The Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation called “Iron Swords” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
