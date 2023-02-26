The singer Nestor Villanueva reveals that he did not know about the new relationship with Flor Polo, the mother of his children.

Nestor Villanueva and Flor Polo were one of the most mediatic couples in the entertainment field, since they always took the relationship to the screens. However, last year they decided to divorce, and a chapter in their lives seems to begin. Susy Díaz’s daughter forgot her ex-partner and has given herself a new opportunity in love. Although this has been in the news due to the police record of Luiggi Yarasca, Florcita Polo’s sentimental partner.

Néstor Villanueva surprised by Flor Polo’s new partner

In dialogue with Popular, the cumbiambero Nestor Villanueva He indicated that he had no idea how Flor Polo handles his love life. It is worth noting that Flor Polo and Néstor Villanueva were together for more than 10 years and that, as a result of their love, they have two children. “Look, the truth is that I don’t have the slightest idea, I don’t know what Flor de ella is doing with her life. Brother, I’m in another, worried about my artistic career, ”said the event entertainer.

“Aren’t you worried about his background (of Luiggi Yarascara Martínez)?” Asked the journalist. In this regard, Néstor Villanueva stressed. “As I repeat, I don’t know anything about it. My relationship with her is only because of my children,” he added.

At another time, Susy Díaz’s ex-son-in-law was consulted about his relationship with the dancer Greis Keren. “Nothing to do, she is just a good friend. Currently, she handles my contracts, a kind of representative. They have never seen us doing anything wrong,” he said.

Florcita Polo happy after divorce with Néstor Villanueva. Photo: composition EP/Instagram

Néstor Villanueva amazed by the song that Flor Polo performed without autotune

The singer Néstor Villanueva only managed to say: “I haven’t been able to listen, but you know that you can do anything on the computer,” said Néstor Villanueva. At another time, the musician preferred not to criticize the mother of his children. “It can be fixed, but the rhythm is still nice. It’s cool, ”he concluded.

Néstor Villanueva: The time Susy Díaz advised Flor Polo to “keep mourning”

A few months ago, after the separation of flower pole and Nestor Villanueva, Susy Díaz was reluctant to learn that her daughter could have a new lover. In dialogue with LR, the former congresswoman suggested that Flor Polo mourn for all the years they had been together.

The former parliamentarian even quoted Lizeth Cueva, a guest psychologist on “América Hoy” to refer to the separation. “As the psychologist Lizbeth Cueva said, we have to grieve and be alone for a while.”and in this sense she asked that she not make the same mistakes as her: “The first person who passed through the door I grabbed and it went wrong.”