From: Bjarne Kommnick

When a kid’s student claims nail painting is only for girls, his father has an idea: a trip to the beauty salon.

West Hollywood – Educators play a key role in educating children. It becomes problematic when intolerance is a top priority for these people and they want to transfer their attitude to the youngest. Because it has now been scientifically proven that behaviors such as racism or sexism are learned.

West Hollywood TikToker Christian Shearhod wants to be resolutely opposed to his son — and gets creative to do it. Because a teacher tells his child that painting nails is only for girls, the father convinces his son otherwise.

Shearhod explains in a video on his social media channel: “My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting nails is only for girls”. Ever since his son Ashton was two years old, he has shown an interest in nail polish. “We’ve since started painting our nails together,” Shearhod explains NBC News.

Little Ashton gets his nails painted and is visibly happy about it. © TikTok / @mr.shearhod

But when one of his teachers explained to him during his school days that this was nothing for boys, according to his father, it offended the student so much that he had doubts about his own behavior. To prove him wrong, Sherahod promptly comes up with an idea: “That’s why I’m going to the nail salon with him today”.

‘Ensuring it’s not his fault’: Dad raises child without ‘strict gender norms’

“I really just wanted to make sure he didn’t have any guilt or shame because it’s something he enjoys and we had done it together many times before,” Shearhod said, adding that he would like his son to live in enjoy to the fullest. Without “strict gender norms”.

The parents film the day with their son at a West Hollywood nail salon and share the event on TikTok. You can see little Ashton standing in front of a large selection of nail polish. He decides on a pink color that should be on his nails.

“Best dad ever”: Netz celebrates father for his educational measures

Little Ashton’s joy at the trip is obvious, and the result also makes his eyes shine. The network celebrates the father for this form of educational measure. “Best dad ever,” comments a user under the video, which has since been marked “like” by more than a million people. Last creative shows up too Father who took over his daughter’s social media channels as a punishment. One treats the upbringing of her children a little more strictly Mother who turned her daughter’s room into a mini prison.

Another user writes: “That’s just great, but an intense conversation with the teacher is also mandatory”. A woman, who is a teacher herself, comments: “I would tell the little one how beautiful his nails are”. Another teacher is also: “I always say there are no boys or girls things, only things that we like or don’t like, great reaction to a stupid teacher”.