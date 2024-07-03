The Colombian SelectionHe played a very serious game against Brazil and fulfilled the mission of finishing in first place in group D of the America Cup after a 1-1 draw at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The national team showed character in the match that closed the group stage of the Conmebol tournament in the USA, passed the test and once again made it clear that the title favourite label does not weigh on them after facing a very combative Brazil that was not very creative in attack.

Daniel Munoz He was the author of the goal with which Colombia secured first place in their group. The right-back finished off a very good attacking play and equalised before the end of the first half. Brazil had taken the lead with Raphinha’s goal in the 12th minute.

The point is gold for the National Team, as it avoids a duel against Uruguay in the quarterfinals and will play against the surprising Panama (second in Group C) next Saturday.

The technician Nestor Lorenzo He praised his team’s performance on the field and said that it was the best game of the 23 games he has been on the bench.

“We are satisfied with the performance. We played one of the best games of the era, we started off losing, but I am very happy and proud of the boys because they represented the country. We found the match, we dominated, we played better and we could have won,” Lorenzo said in a press conference.

The Argentine coach asked for moderation and pointed out that it was not a rout, but a draw. “The story is long, there are five world championships. We must keep our feet on the ground, we must go calmly and step by step because Panama is a tough opponent.”

“When we start winning like Argentina, then we can be on a par with Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. We are writing a page in a long history,” he added.

Lorenzo lamented the yellow card for Jefferson Lerma, who will not be able to play against Panama, and criticized the player’s reaction. “Lerma’s yellow card could have been avoided, these are the things we talk about within the squad, that is the bitter note of the day. These are instinctive reactions that must be controlled.”

Lucho applauds the point

“It was important to get through first and what is coming is going to be extremely important. The draw is valuable,” said Luis Díaz at the end of the match.

Lucho praised the seriousness with which the team approached the match and pointed out that the Colombian National Team had scoring opportunities in the second half to take the victory and finish with a perfect score.

“We competed and we could have taken the win. We had two very clear chances at the end, Jorge (Carrascal) and Rafa (Santos Borré). We could have scored, but we got a positive result,” said the Guajiro.

For Lucho, Colombia showed a better version in the second half and managed to counter a Brazilian team that has been heavily criticized in its country after the game shown in the first two group dates of the Copa América.

“We knew it was going to be difficult because of the opponent. Brazil is improving every day and playing good games, and it wasn’t going to be easy. We countered what we saw in previous games and we were able to play a good game, which was the important thing,” said the 27-year-old player.