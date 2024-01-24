Supermassive's hugely entertaining PS4 slasher horror Until Dawn is reportedly making its way to PS5 and PC, with an official announcement said to be happening within the next two weeks.

That's according to reliable leaker billbil-kun who, writing for Dealabs, says the PlayStation 5 and PC release will be a “brand-new version” of Until Dawn that's been in development for at least a year. Billbil-kun says they were unable to ascertain if this new release is a remaster or full-on remake, or if the PlayStation 5 and PC versions will launch simultaneously, but says the official reveal is likely to take place “within 15 days.”

Attentive sorts will note that's exactly the same timeframe billbil-kun previously reported for Death Stranding 2's next big reveal, lending even more credence to the rumors Sony is premiering to air a new PlayStation State of Play showcase very soon.



Until Dawn | Release Date Trailer | PS4





Until Dawn launched for PlayStation 4 back in 2015 – and very good it was too!

Notably, word of a PlayStation 5 and PC release for Until Dawn comes just a week after it was announced Supermassive's 2015 horror – an interactive spin on the teen slasher genre starring Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, similar to its recent Dark Pictures Anthology games – is being made into a movie by the writer and director behind 2017 horror hit Annabelle: Creation.

Given Sony's increasing push toward big and small screen adaptations of its first-party franchises as it looks to increase awareness around its games, news that an enhanced version of the original Until Dawn is being developed alongside its movie adaptation really isn't too much of a surprise. Here's hoping talk of an imminent official announcement is true!