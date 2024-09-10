In the lead-up to the match against the champion of America and the world and leader of the qualifying round, Argentina, one of the key topics was Luis Díaz, today one of the key players of the Colombian National Team.

According to the criteria of

The Guajiro will be a starter in the game this Tuesday at 3:30 in the afternoon, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, and comes from scoring a goal in Lima, to save Colombia a point in a difficult match against Peru.

However, some criticise Díaz for not being as decisive with the national team as he has been with Liverpool. In the press conference prior to the match against the Argentines, coach Néstor Lorenzo came out in defence of his striker.

“The stars are always on everyone’s lips and are being watched in a more particular and more acute way. Three, four months ago, the question was why he wasn’t scoring goals for the national team, but now he has become our top scorer in the qualifiers.”said the coach.

“What I was saying at the time, he’s going to start scoring goals. I’m not worried, he’s doing a good job. Let’s let it flow, he does it well,” added Lorenzo.

Does Colombia’s style of play affect Luis Díaz?

Lorenzo was asked if Luis Díaz had been left very alone in the national team. “It is an analysis that we will take into account. Thank you. The truth is, I see that he is associating himself, suddenly, because he is a player who has a lot of speed, in a direct attack he takes meters from those who come behind, that happened everywhere, in Liverpool too, he plays with James, with Jhon Arias, our full-backs go up…”, he analyzed.

SPORTS

More Sports News