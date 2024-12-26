A new controversy is served. And, in the midst of so many taboos that society encounters that force citizens to have to choose their words quite well to say what they want without offending anyone, one more has been added. Now, according to some, it would not be right to say “happy Christmas» and instead we should congratulate the winter solstice. A controversy that Arturo Pérez-Reverte has gotten ‘wet’ about through his social networks and that has led this Thursday to ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) to debate the matter. An exchange of statements between those for and against that has ended with Martha Roblescontributor to the morning show, interrupting the debate with a firm position that has silenced mouths.

‘Public Mirror’ delved into its segment of current affairs and Lorena García, presenter of the Atresmedia network’s space, echoed the words that Arturo Pérez-Reverte had dedicated to those who were against congratulating the Christmas.

With the writer’s publication on the table, the presenter of the morning Antenna 3 She opened the debate on the set with her collaborators and shortly after invited Carolina Pulido, a feminist activist who was against saying “Merry Christmas,” and Carla Restoy, who supported the Christmas.

The two women engaged in a hard dialectical exchange, which ended up being interrupted by Martha Robleswho attended the debate from the set of ‘Espejo Público’, who did not hesitate to give his firm position on the controversy over the Christmas.

“Why not… I would like to tell you something,” the Antena 3 morning contributor who burst into the debate began by saying. “Let everyone celebrate whatever they want at the appropriate time of year,” said the journalist who then got fully ‘wet’ on the matter. «But, it is true that now the Christmas“Regardless of whether they are believers or not, whoever likes it or likes it, when other festivals of other religions are celebrated, they are celebrated at a certain time of the year,” he stated emphatically. Martha Robles that with his speech he silenced all mouths.