Khan Yunis is once again the scene of an Israeli air strike. (Archive photo) © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Even eleven months after the massacre on October 7, the Israeli army continues to take action against Hamas. An attack on a command post in Gaza is said to have left dozens dead.

Gaza – The Israeli Air Force says it has attacked an Islamist Hamas command center located in a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip. According to the Director of Supplies at the Civil Defense in Gaza, at least 40 people were killed in the air strike and more than 60 were injured. Tents housing internally displaced people were hit. According to the Israeli military, numerous measures were taken before the precision-guided ammunition attack to reduce the risk of civilians being harmed.

The army did not provide any information on possible casualties during the night. It only stated that terrorists had attacked Israeli troops and the State of Israel from the zone in Khan Yunis in the south of the contested coastal area.

In July, Israel’s military bombed a fenced-off facility in the humanitarian zone between Khan Yunis and Al-Mawasi, which Israel said served as a base for Hamas terrorists. The attack killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif and the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa Salama. Deif is considered one of the main masterminds of Hamas’ terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year. The attack sparked the war in Gaza. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 90 people were killed and another 300 injured in the massive airstrike. dpa