The world is still in suspense over the war between Israel and Palestine. Many Colombians continue to be affected by the situation after the attack by the Islamist movement Hamas last Saturday.

The Colombian Government began this Tuesday the process to repatriate a group of citizens who are in Israel, who expressed their intention to return to the country after the new conflict in the region.

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, said on Tuesday that, according to figures from the Colombian Embassy in Israel, there are 220 citizens that Colombia will repatriate on these two planes that departed that same day from Bogotá.

In addition, evacuation flights from Israel contracted by the Government of Spain also transported a group of people from several Latin American countries, including five Colombians.

Amid the tensions due to the conflict, football does not stop, except for the match between Israel and Switzerland, for qualification for Euro 2024, which was postponed to November 15, pending the evolution of the situation.

In South America, the tie resumes this Thursday and the first scheduled match on date 5 will be the one between Colombia and Uruguay in Barranquilla, at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Néstor Lorenzo’s opinion on the conflict

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, gave his usual press conference and in one of the questions, the Argentine was asked his opinion on this conflict.

“The truth is that we are not oblivious to the situations of this catastrophe, nor to what has happened. Let’s hope that things don’t get worse, we pray for peace in the world. Even the boys ask for peace and the good of all. So let’s hope that it is resolved in the slightest and most definitive way possible. “I don’t understand much about politics, but I do know that there are people who are having a very bad time,” Lorenzo declared.

