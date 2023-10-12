Tula Rodríguez gave a revealing interview in which she talked about unknown passages in her life, her feud with Gisela Valcárcel, as well as her past love relationship with former soccer player ‘Chiquito’ Flores. The actress confirmed that she saw the athlete again and they were able to have the opportunity to talk about certain topics that remained unfinished after the end of their romance. What else did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about ‘Chiquito’ Flores?

Tula Rodriguez He decided to open his heart and refer to his ex-partner ‘Chiquito’ Flowers, with whom he had a romantic relationship for five years. She did not want to delve too deeply into the matter, but she admitted that she was surprised by the former soccer player’s attitude.

“It was my lean years… If I hadn’t done everything I did, I wouldn’t be the woman I am now. I’m not going to talk, but not long ago, by chance in life, we met, we talked for a while, I’m not going to give you details, but I stayed calm, I was surprised, but I was very pleased.”, stated the actress in an interview for Trome.

“Maybe it was a small pending thing that I had, because no one has to feel anything bad for someone who has been in your life. He taught me the good and the bad, but I thank him for taking that step because it allows me to continue moving forward. “I wouldn’t have done it, that’s why I thank you for your maturity and courage,” said Rodríguez.

Tula revealed that she got angry when Flores went to ‘The value of truth’ to tell several intimate details of their romance, but thanks to this recent conversation they were able to clear up the doubts and anger that this appearance on television caused.

“I wouldn’t have done it because of those silly poses of what they say, but I was with him, he was my boyfriend for five years, maybe more. I was outraged because he showed up in ‘The Value of Truth’, and it wasn’t fair to him too because I had been a part of his life, but that’s how it is when you’re younger, you resent it. So I thank him for having the courage to look for me, and I said ‘what a fool I am.’ Having a conversation with someone who has been part of my life… It has been a part of my life, important at that moment. It was this year, I haven’t told anyone“, accurate.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about the death of Javier Carmona and his mother Clara?

Tula admitted that she still cannot completely get over the death of Javier Carmona, since he was the love of her life. And, added to this, in a very short time, she also lost her mother due to COVID-19.

“Just as many people said ‘this marriage is not going to last’, also when he left they said ‘she’s getting a husband right now.’ One thing is what you believe, what you see or what there is, and another thing is my truth. But time will take care of it. I still feel that my process is already ending, because I am calmer, but it still makes my eyes water when I think about it,” he explained to Trome.

