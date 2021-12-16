from Ruggiero Corcella

In Paris, a collaboration agreement was signed in the perinatal field between Universit Paris Saclay and six universities in Milan, Padua, Udine, Genoa, Naples and Ancona

More and more targeted treatments and avant-garde; formation doctors and nurses; research development both clinical and translational, with only one goal: to improve even more the health of the mother and the newborn. These are the objectives proposed by the agreement signed in Paris between University of Paris Saclay, Genoa, Milan, Naples Federico II, Padua, Marche Polytechnic and Udine. The document of understanding just signed at the Italian Embassy in Paris has already earned a place in history, so to speak. The signing of this important agreement constitutes a first, immediate concrete follow-up to the Quirinal Treaty, commented the Italian ambassador, Teresa Castaldo. We are talking about the bilateral agreement of last November 26 between the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron. The signing of this agreement will allow you to consolidate the historical cooperation between the signatory universities already existing. through initiatives of this type we help build the European area of ​​training and research on a daily basis, which is a priority, added the professor Sylvie Retailleau, rector of the University Paris Saclay.

A long-term structured project Scientific collaboration and shared training have always characterized the relationships between many Italian and foreign colleagues and involve the respective institutions on specific projects. In this partnership proposed by friend and colleague Daniele De Luca of the University of Paris-Saclay there is much more. It is in fact a structured collaborative project with a long time perspective, which concerns distinguished Neonatologists pediatricians of six prestigious Italian universities, engaged in research, training and assistance in the perinatal field, who enthusiastically joined the proposal of the University of Paris-Saclay says Fabio Mosca, Professor of Neonatology, University of Milan, former president of the Italian Society of Neonatology.

This project has numerous strengths. First of all, it starts with a real need than that to share, even more in this particular moment of planetary difficulty, the respective knowledge in a period of life, that of pregnancy and birth, particularly important for the repercussions that can reverberate on all future life. This partnership will then develop into similar epidemiological contexts, which also have many similarities regarding the organization of perinatal care and also the clinical results achieved. All this will make it even easier to organize training periods for doctors in specialist training (trainees) interested in neonatal resuscitation and pediatrics, promote exchanges of medical and surgical students who may have a particular interest in specific sectors, activate joint clinical and translational research projects, develop refresher activities for teachers and researchers, as well as training trainers and sharing common knowledge, in virtual, traditional or hybrid modality.

It will also be interesting to promote the joint participation in the European Congresses of the specialties concerned, working together for the realization. Never as in these times valid the proverb “union is strength”, that “viribus unitis” that will allow us to participate more successfully, for example, in calls for tender for research projects in the sectors of our interest, which will allow us above all to increase together, by sharing resources and knowledge, our knowledge to improve the health of mothers and babies.

You need training Italy has everything to gain from the collaboration between centers of such depth to guarantee larger research projects and easier access to advanced training: remember that in Italy there are the same number of full professors of neonatology as there are in the city of Paris alone, therefore there is a need for training which must be met, underlines Daniele De Luca, full professor of Neonatology at the University Paris Saclay and center engine of the agreement. The Paris Saclay University is honored to collaborate with the largest Italian neonatal centers, known throughout the world for the quality of their assistance and research, and to respond to this need for training. The steps we have taken together so far have led to outstanding results such as the development of pulmonary ultrasound, a true Franco-Italian technique, which in fact avoids the use of radiographs in the premature patient, better techniques of assisted ventilation and above all monitoring of the most critical patient in a perspective of personalized medicine and therefore more effective.

The collaboration between our centers has made it possible to fhiring dozens of trainees, many of whom are now medical executives in Italy and some university students here in Paris Saclay as well as some doctoral students and various interns and medical students. Although neonatology is a niche in medicine, the neonatologist represents the first doctor of life and we dare to think that doing well and improving the neonatology of the future will help many children who will become the adults of the future: for this we can only thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and especially the Embassy and Consulate General of Italy in Paris who strongly wanted this agreement.

Scientific network a great honor to be part of this agreement and very important to have an exchange between Universit added the Eugenio Baraldi, full professor of Neonatology, University of Padua. Second Paola Cogo, Full Professor of Pediatrics, University of Udine, the agreement will facilitate scientific and training collaborations already established with the University of Udine. Our Pediatric specialists will have the opportunity not only to attend and work as young doctors in the neonatology department directed by Prof. Daniele De Luca, but also to contribute to build a wider educational and scientific network, sharing interesting clinical cases, clinical research projects, refresher seminars simulation courses in virtual mode etc. The pandemic has taught us to work and collaborate clinically and scientifically remotely. This deal will be a unique opportunity to create a European training and scientific network in the neonatology field conducted by young doctors, who hopefully will be the promoters of research projects, training based onactive learning and cultural exchanges that will contribute to breaking down national borders and traditional working patterns and hierarchies.

Need for adequate financial support Medicine in the last fifty years has undergone a revolution in the measure in which the doctor no longer treats his patients based only on his own personal experience or on that of a few other colleagues but increasingly does so on the basis of the results of scientific research. Medicine passed from a relatively empirical science, very often limited to the experience of a single doctor or a small group of doctors to a modern science which bases its decisions on high quality scientific studies or on data collection systems capable of gathering adequate information even on very rare diseases, Virgilio Paolo Carnielli, full professor of Neonatology, Polytechnic University of Marche, Ancona.

Therefore rigorous research is required involving very large numbers of patients and effective data collection systems possibly on a global basis. The key word then “Collaboration” at regional, national, continental but even better global level. For this to happen, in addition to collaboration, a solid infrastructure is required, which must be supported by adequate economic support. it is the task of politics, the authorities and patient associations to collaborate to better identify priorities in the health field. Meetings like this one in Paris are very important to promote collaboration and to reaffirm how the promoter of these initiatives must be the institutions.

A new axis in the tradition of French and Italian neonatology There has always been a great tradition of French and Italian neonatology taken as single, but never amalgamated with each other due to a greater weight of both within the European perinatal world. This, in my view, is the most attractive potential that can materialize and be articulated through exchanges of doctors in training, shared research projects and common organizational strategies, however aimed at improving the healthcare content, adds Luca Ramenghi, extraordinary of Neonatology, University of Genoa.

This is a nodal point to caress, together, the European neonatological cultural leadership. It goes without saying that a certain facilitation comes from the inclination to the English language, hence the explanation of the Anglo-Dutch-Scandinavian leadership, all countries in which English is rooted in everyday life. Prematurity and asphyxia (neonatal encephalopathy) at birth are the most worrying pathologies for long-term outcomes (DALY, Disability Adjusted Life Years) and social costs, but in these expressions France and Italy are already much more flattering than the aforementioned countries. Greater cohesion between France and Italy can further strengthen these results and honor them pioneers of neonatology such as Minkosky from Paris and Bucci from Rome so decisive for the birth of this branch in the two countries and in Europe.

A new non-invasive diagnosis of respiratory diseases The collaboration in the neonatal field between the Federico II University of Naples and the Saclay University of Paris, which has already reached its sixth year, says Francesco Raimondi, full professor of Neonatology, Federico II University. Since 2015, the two prestigious research institutions have been working together with one new non-invasive diagnostics of respiratory diseases in the critically ill newborn. At the Division of Neonatology of prof. De Luca at the Beclre Hospital a young Neapolitan doctor completed her training by signing an important research on administration of exogenous surfactant in infants weighing less than 1000 grams. Another young Neapolitan doctor is now following the same path with great enthusiasm.

The last chapter of the collaboration is about pregnancies complicated by Covid-19 in the context of an international multicenter study and non-invasive tools for predicting chronic lung disease. In light of such a productive past, we imagine in the future of expand multi-center clinical and basic science studies with the support of European research funds. With this in mind, we look atArtificial intelligence, which is already a solid reality of diagnostic imaging, as a promising research horizon. In particular, Big Data technology It will help us in those delicate clinical situations where the discrimination power of the human eye is lower than that of large data bases.