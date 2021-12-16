Movies The son of a Finnish mighty family realized his dream and directed a nut-crazy horror film that is now spreading around the world – The most important help was one sentence

16.12. 16:00

”The the story of a killer who makes music through Murder, ”says the film director Alex Noyer On the Teams video call screen.

In other words, translated into Finnish: the story of a killer who makes music by murdering people.

In summary, it has a new Finnish-American Sound of Violence plot of the horror movie.

And thanks to that sentence, the whole movie was made at all – but we’ll get back to that later.

With a small one made on a budget, bloody and weird Sound of Violence got its world premiere in the spring at South by Southwest in the United States. Over the past year, it has been shown at festivals around the world.

This Friday Sound of Violence has an extensive theatrical premiere in Finland. At the beginning of December, it was seen at the Night Visions film festival in Helsinki.

The film has been well received by critics for the most part. Stateside RogerEbert.com Kristy Puchco praised it for a long time to remember as a catchy song. British The Guardian in a three-star rating Phil Hoad wrote that although the film did not work in every aspect, it “contains the melodies of a mad genius”.

To these estimates can be agreed. Sound of Violence has its problems: the transport of the story is sometimes stiff and the film is uneven overall. But at best, it genuinely startles.

And the idea is undeniably original. The protagonist of the film is music student and avant-garde musician Alexis (Jasmin Savoy Brown), which seems to be a calm and comfortable type, but with a grim secret. He tortures people to death in various ways and mixes up the music of their cries of pain as well as the sounds of mutilation.

As a result of the traumatic experience of childhood, Alexis has acquired synesthesia, the ability to see sounds as colors – and specifically the sounds of violence. He gets hooked on killing and the intoxicating visions he gets from it. At the same time, he creates his own musical masterpiece from murderous sounds. Sound of Violence is an exceptional horror film about it, when you look at it, you really don’t know what’s going to happen next and where it all ends.

Jasmin Savoy Brown plays the protagonist of Sound of Violence, the murderous musician Alexis.

Director-Screenwriter Noyer is very happy to receive her first feature film.

“It’s great especially since this is a pretty brutal and crazy movie. The kind that most people either hate or love, ”Noyer says.

Noyer, 41, is a Franco-Finnish, no matter how much nationalities he now wants to put in, and a decent cosmopolitan. Born in Paris, he studied in Britain and has lived in Los Angeles, USA since 2014. From sunny California, he also answers a Teams call.

Noyer speaks fluent Finnish, although sometimes he has to use English words or phrases when the Finnish equivalents do not come to mind.

Since the interview is being conducted in Finland, it is impossible not to mention Noyer’s Close Relatives. Her mother is Rafaela Seppälä, an art influencer and a member of the Board of Sanoma, a company that publishes Helsingin Sanomat. Former CEO of Sanoma and Editor-in-Chief of Helsingin Sanomat, died in 2012 Aatos Erkko is Noyer’s isoeno. Noyer’s father, on the other hand, is a French visual artist Denis Paul Noyer.

Noyer is not bothered by talking about a Finnish mighty family, although he emphasizes that he is pursuing a career of his own.

For the film industry Noyer ended up through a few bends. His youth business studies in France did not taste good, so he went to Turku, Finland to complete his military service to take a break from school and think elsewhere.

“In the army, I learned to speak Finnish. Before that I could say nothing but a good day, thank you, hi. But there was a need to learn. ”

After the Army, Noyer left for Britain to study advertising at the University of Hertfordshire. After graduating, Noyer set up his own promotional video company in London called You Know.

However, Noyer was increasingly attracted to the art world. In addition to his advertising work, he shot mini – documentaries about American visual artists such as Julian from Schnabel, as well as a long documentary New York Influence City.

Music producer Arthur Bakerin after meeting, Noyer got the idea for a long documentary about the legendary Roland TR 808 drum machine. Developed in the early 1980s, the sound of the 808 is familiar from the hit songs of countless artists.

Idea took with him. Noyer founded the film production company You Know Films and left the You Know advertising company to its old partners.

Produced by Noyer and Alexander Dunnin directed by a film 808 was completed in 2015. The film interviewed dozens of famous musicians from the Beastie Boys Phil Collins, David Guetta Pharrell to Williams. Acquired by Apple Music 808: n distribution rights and the film received worldwide attention.

Noyer says that 808: n the process of making years had also been difficult for him.

“A music documentary is a really difficult genre. Music rights, author egos… Everything is difficult. It was a big project. After that, I complained to my wife about how tired I am and I don’t know what I would like to do next. ”

“He suggested I make a horror movie next, when I watch them all the time anyway.”

Noyer says he’s in love with horror movies as a child, The night of the living dead– (1968) and Evil Dead (1981) classics. So my own horror movie was a logical step.

Idea Sound of Violence came from a desire to “manata” the 808 project, which had been in my mind for too long.

“For years, there had only been a drum machine, a drum machine, a drum machine… I thought I had to kill someone with a drum machine,” he says and laughs.

The idea first gave rise to a short film Conductor, which Noyer set out to expand into a feature film. At the same time, he decided to move from the producer’s ball to the director.

According to Alex Noyer, the production process for the film, which was filmed just before the corona pandemic, was smooth even though the budget was small.

For this the road was most obviously worth leaving, so enthusiastic about Noyer Sound of Violence speaks of the work. Much of the interview goes as Noyer praises pretty much everyone involved in making the film.

For example, Finnish names, such as producer-editor, get their own mention Hannu Aukia, composer Jaakko Manninen as well as a sound designer and mixer Jussi Tegelman. Music and sounds play an exceptionally important role in this film. Open, Manninen and Tegelman all living in Los Angeles, where Sound of Violence was filmed.

Noyer in particular praises Alexis’ performer Jasmin Savoy Brown, who does an excellent role.

Brown, 27, has previously starred in HBO, for example The Leftovers series and may be on their way to becoming a big star. This fall, he has received attention in the United States for a new, annealed Yellowjacketsas one of the main performers in the series. Next year, Brown will be seen Scream 5 in the cast of the film.

“If Sound of Violence would be done now, I would have no chance of getting Jasmin into it, ”Noyer says.

Sound of Violence the descriptions were completed in early 2020, just before the start of the corona pandemic. The budget was minimal, less than a million dollars, according to Noyer.

Making a small indie film is often a struggle from adversity to another, but not to Noyer. He has Sound of Violence only good things to say about the process.

Even the funding for the film, according to Noyer, went smoothly: even though he was a full-fledged novice as the author of the fiction film.

It was aided by the previously mentioned sentence-long summary of the film. The story of a killer who makes music through Murder.

“I went to the Cannes Film Festival, for example, to pitch the film to potential producers. Everyone to whom I said that sentence went along. ”

This is so called elevator pitch, which can be translated as “elevator speech”. In the world of start-up business, a general term means presenting an idea to a new listener so briefly and concisely that you have time to do it even during an elevator ride.

According to Noyer, that’s his first and most important piece of advice for anyone looking to get their film projects moving forward: develop a short elevator talk.

“For example, at the Cannes Film Festival, every newcomer has a film idea, a project they want to present. If you try to get partners there in the style of ‘sorry, but I would be like that, if you are interested in…’ – you will not succeed. ”

“By the way, the world of movies is such that when you present your idea to funders, everyone is answering‘ no ’before you even have time to say anything. That is why it is important to catch up with that dynamic right away. ‘That’s why you don’t say no.’ ‘That’s why you’re stupid if you say no.’ It’s not time to be humble, ”he says.

Noyer trusts pitchien also successful for Finnish filmmakers seeking international funding.

“Finns usually don’t talk any more than is necessary, so that’s the true Finnish way! One sentence, and that’s it. ”