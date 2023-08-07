Within hours of the round of 16 match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, between the Colombian National Team and Jamaica, the image is one of tranquility, security, and confidence.

This is what the coach Nelson Abadía wanted to convey, who confirmed Ana María Guzmán as a replacement for the suspended Manuela Vanegas and spoke of the rival’s strengths but also of the benefits of the national team to overcome the obstacle of the islanders, who did not they have conceded no goals so far in the World Cup.

In football there are no mysteries, if we bring 23 players it is because we know the talent they have. Ana has worked with me since she was 12 years old, I know her character, her personality, the football she has, that she interprets very well what it is to be in the national team. This is her third World Cup in a year, she knows how well she works and has confidence from the coaching staff,” she said.

More changes? “Since we chose the roster, we knew the hierarchy of our footballers. There are codes in soccer, the team that wins remains, the other pieces enter according to what is presented in the tournament and the team, the payroll is of moments and they must be taken into account. We were given Manuela’s situation, she has played with me in both profiles, I know of her capacity, other players can enter because they are in capacity “.

How to mark Jamaica. “We know that Jamaica is a very difficult team in defense and it is valid to know how to defend yourself, it is like the art of knowing how to attack and have balance. The essence is the ball is what Colombia must have, if strong. You have to counteract that defensive factor without neglecting the counterattack in which they are very strong.”

The strategy to play against Jamaica

The strategy. “You have to know the trends in each phase: in the first it is to add the points quickly, then in each phase it gives you a trend, the current one, due to the activity of the players after a very intense first phase, is undermining the physical part athletic and we have to be very smart, solid, manage the ball.

What left the defeat against Morocco. “The demand for a World Cup will always be very strong, we have to be even more competitive, Colombia has a good footballing expression, we have a good footing, trade, imbalance. Despite the fact that they lost against Morocco, they played well, we despaired at the time of the definition but it is part of the transfer. We are not favorites but we want to reach the final instances”.

Direct Linda Caicedo. “These six years the effort has been consolidated, I have been working with Linda in the Valley and Ana in Risaralda since they were 12 years old, we have been growing with them so that they are what they are today.”

Fatigue. “We have been very careful physically, we were unable to train due to trips and arrivals at night, we have tried to make a late and quick recovery and the group is fine. There are always things that one reserves for the game. We are analyzing the game, We know what we did in the first round, we weren’t sharp or clear against Morocco, but this will be a different match, one of management and intelligence”.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Melbourne (Australia)

