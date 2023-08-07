Home page World

A new form of protest has emerged in Greece: the “towel movement” is fighting against the fact that the beaches are increasingly being illegally occupied by lounger rental companies.

Paros – Overtourism is rampant in more and more holiday destinations: locals suffer from the side effects of mass holidays. On Mallorca, the locals have long been rebelling against Ballermann tourism. Increasingly strict beach regulations are also being adopted in Italy. Now the residents of the Greek Cyclade island of Paros have had enough.

Holiday destination Greece: locals demonstrate against illegal beach chair rentals

A recent demo with 300 participants in the scorching heat on Santa Maria Beach caused a stir. The banners read: “Reclaim the Beach: Citizens’ Movement of Paros for Free Beaches”.

One of the founders of the “towel movement” is Francina Lozada Nur. “I was shocked to hear from Italian tourists that the owner of a restaurant on the beach told them that this beach was private and belonged to them,” she says. The piquant thing about it: the beach is classified as a nature reserve, so no beach chairs should be set up there. “The level of abuse and violation of the law is unbelievable.”

Astronomical prices for beach loungers on Paros: 60 euros per day for two loungers and an umbrella.

On the beach near Santa Maria there are price tags for 60 euros rent per parasol and two loungers, in a “VIP” area you can even sizzle in the sun for 120 euros – or even be protected from it. There is hardly any space between the loungers on the beach for bathers who want to lie down on their own towels. Especially since the beaches in Greece are actually public places.

Usury on Greece’s beach: locals declare war on the “umbrella mafia”.

“We claim our right to public space, our right to enjoy our beaches, which are being overrun by greedy, socially irresponsible businessmen who are occupying the beaches entirely or exceeding their limits by 100 times the area they legally leased,” it said it in an explanation of the towel movement.

Many beaches on Paros are crowded with ever more luxurious loungers; even in nature reserves, where there shouldn't be any loungers at all.

There was also a local newspaper on the neighboring island of Naxos Hella’s posts according to protests. Citizens even rioted there because of the “criminal behavior of the beach bars” that guaranteed beach places with flat rates. The activists now want to uncover the violations using drones. The locals have long been talking about the “umbrella mafia”.

Mayor of the Greek island at a loss: “Indecency is omnipresent”

The mayor of Paros, Markos Kovaios, is perplexed by the illegal beach squatters. He rants in the Daily Mail: “We are living in a state where indecency is pervasive. Anyone can ask whatever they want because there have never been any controls, let alone consequences.”

In the meantime, however, politicians have reacted: Greek finance and economics minister Kostis Hatzidakis has loudly told the police Hella’s posts instructed to increase patrol in popular holiday areas. This is intended to prevent illegal beach occupations. Hatzidakis: “We will not leave the beaches to anyone.”

Movement is now also reaching the Greek mainland

However, the movement has now also reached the islands of Rhodes, Serifos, Chania and Achaia and now also the peninsula of Halkidiki on the mainland. On Thursday (August 3rd) the page “Citizens’ Movement of Halkidiki for Free and Accessible Beaches” was created on Facebook, it already has over 2200 members. The situation is said to be particularly dramatic on the Kassandra peninsula, the western “finger” of Halkidiki.

