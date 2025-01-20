When we think of a dish perfectideal for not gaining weight and nutritious, we always get the salad. Normal, of course. Of course, if mix the right ingredients. Thanks to all of them our body absorbs many vitamins, minerals and beneficial substances.

With all this in mind, It should be noted that it should not always have tomatoes or lettuce.. In fact, there are other options that are just as healthy, which combine great flavor, health and care for the environment. Without a doubt, versatility is one of the greatest attractions of this type of dishes that we have so many times ‘bran‘to humanity.

Above all the alternatives, there is one that stands out in recent months: the potato and prawn salad with lime vinaigrette. Although it is common to season cooked potatoes with lemonthe lime provides an aromatic and fresh touch, distinct for a dish with a seafaring air.

Step by step

The procedure is very simple. First of all, you have to wash and dry the potatoes: cook them in plenty of salted water until they are tender, but slightly firm -which can be crossed without problems with a toothpick-, according to ‘Straight to the palate‘.

As you might expect, they can also be steamed or microwaved. Later, let them cool and peel them, if desired. Next you have to wash fresh herbs and hot green pepper. Another option is to use half a green Italian pepper.

The definitive step

Yes, reserving a little chives and a basil leaf for the vinaigrette. Next, you have to cut the potatoes and arrange them on a platter. For later, of course, add paprika, season lightly and mix with the herbs and pepper.

Add, a few minutes later, the cooked prawns and roe. Finally, place the olive oil, the zest of a lime, the juices, the reserved chives and the basil in a bowl. Just lastlyyou must add granulated garlic and chili flakes to taste and beat well to form a homogeneous vinaigrette.

Although it is advisable to let it cool a little – it is also good warm – it is worth noting that it is a good dish. only. However, it can also serve as garrison in a more complete barbecue or grilled fish menu.