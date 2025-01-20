Julian Mattucci, also known as “God Emperor Myco”, was creating new generations of spores from some fungi Psilocybe subtropicalis which I had purchased online from a well-known supplier. Matucci says he “hasn’t been working on them for potency,” but rather to achieve a cleaner, more robust genetic structure that would solve the problems caused by sustained inbreeding, common in a field that has long been run by amateurs. If crossed too much, mushrooms can lack overall health, produce less, and sometimes have lower potency.

After three growing cycles, the self-taught mycologist (who runs the Colorado-based psychedelic research company Imperial Labs) decided it was time to test what he had produced. As an experienced psychonaut, he was amazed. “It stunned me. Mushrooms had never hit me like that,” he says. He consumed them fresh in a dose that would be equivalent to no more than 1.5 grams of dried mushrooms, an amount significantly less than what is usually needed to “break through” and have a major trip. “I knew they had to be very powerful, because I couldn’t get out of bed for about three or four hours. The first hour or two was like a DMT experience.”

It’s the kind of super strong mushroom trip that people talk about more and more often. New growing methods make psychedelic mushrooms stronger, and devilishly potent strains take effect faster and last longer, even if you consume only a fraction of what you would with another strain. Later tests showed that a batch of Mattucci mushrooms contained almost 5% psychedelic alkaloids, something never seen in the genus. Psilocybe. Normally, mushrooms contain 1% of these psychoactive compounds, although species such as Psilocybe azurescens They are usually stronger and some varieties of the genus Panaeolus They are even more powerful.

The mushrooms Psilocybe cubensisone of the most widely consumed species, are among the most inbred due to the imperfect methods used by amateur growers, who have propagated them for decades since the first spore prints returned from the Amazon in the early 1970s (courtesy of the McKenna brothers). But as mushroom cultivation comes out of hiding and becomes somewhat professional (although psilocybin remains banned in most of the world), more and more mycologists are using informed cultivation practices to improve the genetic integrity of mushrooms and improve potency, which can be a recessive trait and be lost within a lineage.

“I would say that today’s Everest is the maximum power: milligrams per gram of biomass,” says Ian Bollinger, founder of the Center for Mycological Analytics. “It’s a mountain that people are going to climb, whether we tell them or not.” Mattucci, however, emphasizes that finding a very potent variety was not his goal. “I was lucky,” he concludes.