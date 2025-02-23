New studies on the first practical demonstration of planetary defense through asteroid diversion Bet on the use of multiple small impactors instead of a large single one.

To what extent are we prepared to divert an asteroid that goes to Earth? This question answers two newly published studies in Nature Communicationsthe result of a collaboration between the Polytechnic of Milan, the Technological Institute of Georgia and other international institutions. The research analyzes the historical results of the Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission of the POTthat The Dimorphos asteroid hit On September 26, 2022, marking the first practical demonstration of planetary defense.

The impact, observed through terrestrial and spatial telescopes such as hubble, produced a huge amount of ejections (fragments expelled from the surface) that revealed crucial information to improve the effectiveness of future asteroid deviation missions.

The first study was conducted by a Researchers team of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology of the Polytechnic of Milan, directed by Professor Fabio Ferrari and included Paolo Panicucci and Carmine Giordano, in collaboration with the Technological Institute of Georgia. The second study, coordinated by Professor Masatoshi Hirabayashi of Georgia Tech, included contributions from Ferrari himself.

“We use the numerical images and simulations of the Hubble space telescope for quantify a viable mechanism From the evolution of ejected particles and we successfully estimate the mass, speed and size of the ejected particles, “said Professor Ferrari.

“We also find complex interactions of these particles with the asteroid system and solar radiation pressure, that is, sunlight pushing ejected particles. Understanding these processes is crucial to support the effective design of future actions For planetary defense purposes. “

The Asteroid shape It can make a significant difference in its ejection path, according to the second study of Georgia Tech. The study of Professor Masatoshi Hirabayashi highlights a surprising finding: he identified that the scale of the impact and the rounded surface of the asteroid reduced the thrust of the asteroid in 56% compared to when dimorphos was tested as a completely flat wall. Therefore, sending a great impactor does not mean a great thrust.

“If the impact is large, more ejected material leaves the surface, but is more affected by surface inclinations. This process makes the material ejected deviate from the ideal directionwhich reduces the asteroid thrust, “explained Professor Hirabayashi.” The sending of multiple smaller impactors not only results .

Ferrari agrees with this concept, since his study analyzed the evolution of the ejected material, which contributed to clarifying his role in the asteroid deviation: “Understanding the impact processes and their consequences is crucial for Understand asteroid propertiesits natural evolution and destination and, ultimately, to design mitigation actions for planetary defense purposes. “