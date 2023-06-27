The actor Keanu Reeves impressed her fans by revealing her top 10 favorite movies in which he has participated, in which he did not include any of the productions of “john wick“nor to”Constantine“. These omissions were surprising because they are considered the most important of his acting career.

What are Keanu Reeves’ favorite movies?

This is the list of Keanu’s 10 favorite movies in which he has participated, in the order in which he ranked them:

River’s Edge

Bill & Ted’s Magnificent Adventure

matrix

Matrix Reloaded

Matrix: revolutions

The devil’s lawyer

a look into the dark

Idaho: The road of my dreams

point break

another day to kill

Why were fans surprised by Keanu Reeves’ top 10?

Although most fans agree with some of the actor’s choices, others believe that certain films should be replaced by others. For example, “Point break” for “Constantine” and that, at least, should have included one of the four installments of the popular “John Wick”, of which a fifth is already expected.

What Keanu Reeves movies are available via streaming?

The number one movie on the top, “River’s edge”, is not available on any streaming platform. However, those that can be seen are “Bill & Ted’s Magnificent Adventure”, “The Matrix”, “The Matrix Reloaded”, “The Matrix: Revolutions”, “The Devil’s Advocate”, “A Look into the Dark”, “Point break” and “Another day to kill”.

However, here we leave you the trailer of “River’s edge”, a film released in 1986.