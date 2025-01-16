Before the release of the hostages contemplated in the ceasefire agreement in Loopthe Ministry of Health of Israel This Tuesday he gave instructions to the hospitals that will receive them. In order to protect them, the first is very clear: do not give interviews to the media under any circumstances, until further notice. The reason for this exceptional order is, according to sources from said ministry, the consideration towards the families of the hostages and the emotional turmoil they are going through right now.

Along with this protection of the hostages, the rest of the instructions are of an organizational nature, especially in their distribution in hospitals. Unlike previous occasions, there will be a broader distribution among medical centersdepending on the physical and mental state of the people returning from captivity. Additionally, and as in previous hostage returns, each freed person will be cared for by a social worker to carry out a long-term rehabilitation process that is expected to last several years.

In this sense, the investigation and interviews by the Intelligence services for the interior (Shin Bet) will only be carried out after those released are reunited with their families and the team.

For the teams that care for those released, the instructions also provide for different phases. The first is an initial contact that includes a personal introduction and addressing the hostages by name to create a sense of familiarity. The authorities have expressly asked the teams to maintain eye contact and a pleasant facial expressionbut do not engage in any physical contact unless requested or initiated by the hostage.









Your job with the freed hostages will be to provide them with guidance: constantly clarifying where they are, what is happening, and what will happen next. Your mission will be to create a feeling of security as far as possible. To do this, teams must identify the level of confusion of the releaseee and repeat all the details if necessary.

In addition to psychological support, the teams that care for those released must satisfy their basic needs, with food, drink, health services and rest being the priority. If they demand additional needs, they must meet with administrative staff.

In the initial psychological evaluation, there will be a brief meeting to face a first stage in which it is expected to diagnose illnesses such as dissociation and disconnection, notable anxiety and restlessness, and psychosis. The teams have received appropriate instructions for each case. With respect to intense emotional reactions, the instructions are to not encourage forced emotional expression out of respect for the captivity survivor’s coping strategy, to allow space for joy, relief, indifference, shame and guilt, sleepiness, and anger, even toward those uniformed.

If they need support, assistance teams must establish contact with a relative of the released person and the official in charge of the family. In case of bad news. Teams should not inform the survivor, even if they ask directly. They must say that they do not know and explain which members of their family are waiting for them at the hospital.