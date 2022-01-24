The foreign company “Northwest Ship Management Ltd” owed Russian sailors from Primorye, who worked on the vessel Pacific Ray, 3.3 thousand dollars (254 thousand rubles – approx. “Tapes.ru”). About it informed Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

The workers appealed to the Nakhodka transport prosecutor’s office with a complaint about non-payment of wages. Currently, the department is seeking repayment of the debt through the courts.

The audit found that the sailors signed contracts with a foreign employer for employment on a Pacific Ray vessel flying the flag of the Dominican Republic, but the promised money was not paid to them.

The transport prosecutor sent a claim for recovery to the Frunzensky District Court of Vladivostok, and the application is currently under consideration.

According to RIA News, the ship has not yet been detained until the debt is paid off, it is in the seaport of Vladivostok.

Earlier in December, the Polish border guard detained the Russian merchant ship Ruslana in the Baltic Sea. The crew did not respond to calls from the services, and the ship almost ran aground. According to the border guards, the cargo ship violated the route, moving close to the shore.

The general director of the shipping company Transflot, which owns the ship, Alexei Surovtsev, said that the sailors were in a state of intoxication. The captain of the cargo ship, Vitaly Vasiliev, in turn, said that the breathalyzer of the Polish border guards who detained the ship was faulty. For this reason, all accusations of drunkenness presented by the Polish side are unfair.