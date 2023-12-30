Some ideas that have been tweeted on X about Snoop, the dog from the movie Anatomy of a fall —“I don't know how the pools will be for the Oscars, but for best actor neither Cillian Murphy nor Ryan Gosling, everything other than giving it to the dog Anatomy of a fall It will seem like a speciesist fix to me”; “Well I just came out to see Anatomy of a fall and a half Palme d'Or belongs to the dog“, either “Goal at the interpretive level: act like snoop in Anatomy of a fall”—would summarize the fascination that the dog has aroused in the digital sphere with a crucial intervention in the plot of the latest winner of the Cannes Festival. The fan phenomenon with this blue-eyed border collie is sweeping even Letterboxd, the platform where users comment and vote on movies. Over there, The most voted review of the film is that of actress Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms, Theater Camp), where more than 10,000 users support their particular reading of Justine Triet's film: “Well, I just saw the best performance of my life and it wasn't by Sandra Hüller or a child actor with the prettiest bangs I've ever seen , it was from a dog.”

If 2022 was the year of donkeys as revelation characters in films like Suro, Eo either Inisherin's Banshee, 2023 has been the year of the dog capitalizing on the screen and stealing the hearts of viewers. The canine fury has not only reached Snoop, who is actually called Messi and which won the Palm Dog award for best acting dog of the yearan award that has been given since 2001 in parallel during the Cannes festival and that in other editions went to the poodle of War Pony (2022) or Brad Pitt's pitbull in Once upon a time in…Hollywood (2019).

Kaurismäki's mascot

There's Chaplin, the dog of Fallen Leaves, by Aki Kaurismäki, who is actually called Alma and is the director's pet in real life. A dog that in the film is rescued by the worker Ansa (Alma Pöysti) from probable euthanasia just at the moment when it seems that her relationship with the alcoholic Holappa (Jussi Vatanen) could end. Or Lola, the charming mestiza of The Old Oak, by Ken Loach, who played Marra, TJ's pet, the owner of the pub and the central setting of the story in the Briton's latest film. Or special mention to the two elegant hunting dogs of Secrets of a scandalby Todd Haynes, which have nothing to do, of course, with the most viral phrase in the drama regarding the shortage of hot dogs.

'Messi' ('Snoop'), at a time during the filming of 'Anatomy of a Fall'. Elastica Films

On the Croisette, dogs were key in the most talked-about films of the festival. Jonathan Glazer recruited to play Dilla in The area of ​​interest to the black Weimaraner whose off-camera owner was the drama's co-star, Sandra Hüller (who has never revealed her dog's real name out of respect for her privacy in interviews). Hüller followed the path set by Patricia Clarkson, who included her real-life sick dog in the plot of Monica (2022) and died just after filming.

Ansa (Alma Pöysti) and Chaplin (Alma), in an image from 'Fallen Leaves'. Avalon

Kaurismäki's dog has not been the only lifesaver for a film protagonist of 2023. In Spanish cinema, in addition to the dog with a cap Close the eyesby Víctor Erice, another dog turned into a spiritual talisman and extension of the emotional state of its owner has been Flor, the intersex dog (she has both reproductive systems, but incomplete) who has played Sieso in One Love, Isabel Coixet's adaptation of Sara Mesa's novel. In both the film and the novel, Nat (Laia Acosta) takes in an elusive and hermaphrodite dog in this fiction, who has socialization problems due to a past of abuse and whose emotional development will be crucial for the protagonist's coexistence in the town. in which it has been installed.

Flor (Sieso) is an intersex dog rescued from a container, 'Un amor' was her first film. One Love

“Flor is the example that with a kennel dog you can do good work and create a good bond. If you have tried anything One Love “It's just that, if you give them confidence, shelter animals also serve for interpretation,” claims Gabriel Cardona, the trainer who has been collaborating with Animales a Rodar for more than two decades, the company that is dedicated to training animals for filming of the film. audiovisual and who took charge during the recording of one of the revelation dogs in the interpretation this 2023.

Flor's is not the typical story of an animal accustomed to the spotlight like other professional acting dogs that Cardona has worked with during his career. Her owner, Claudia, found her lying in a container when she was barely two months old with signs of abuse and injuries on her face, as well as bowed legs, along with her sister. Since then she has lived in Cubelles (Barcelona) and this was the first film in which she has participated.

Nat (Laia Costa) and Sieso (Flor), in 'Un amor'. One Love

“When I met her, I understood that she had behavioral problems because of her past, so we spent some time together beforehand. The filming went very well, she is a very sweet dog and she adapted very well to the entire team. Filming the most intimate scenes inside the house with Laia was the easiest. Being a little skittish, her challenge with her was her exteriors, in case she fled when she heard a noise from her. But Flor started filming without being able to go free and ended the filming running alone, everything went great,” explains this trainer, who still visits her from time to time and who defends her acting abilities, despite the fact that she is not as professional as others. star dogs of Spanish cinema like Lisa (Chino Darín's dog in Cesc Gay's film Stories not to tell, which he also trained). Asked if the Film Academy (or whatever entity) dares to give him the prize for revelation dog of the year, as has been claimed on the networks, he does not doubt it: “Of course, Flor deserves that, and much more ”.

