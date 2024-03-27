Around the world, it is known that the most successful film of all time is by Canadian director James Cameron, the film 'Avatar'. Released in 2009, it broke box office successes thanks to its originality and visual effects. Despite this, his position as such was questioned when 'Avengers: Endgame' arrived. However, it was able to regain its place in 2021 after a re-release in different parts of the planet. But did you know that neither of the two films are the highest grossing films in the history of the United States? Learn more in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Was 'Euphoria' cancelled? Third season may not air and HBO speaks out

What is the highest grossing movie in the United States?

In USAthe highest-grossing film corresponds to one produced by the company disney, with a universe widely known in popular culture. We talk about the saga of 'Star Wars'exactly the tape 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Launched in 2015 under the leadership of disneyafter the acquisition of the company Lucasfilm'The Force Awakens' —directed by JJ Abrams— managed to raise more than 936.5 million dollars compared to 858.4 million 'Avengers: Endgame', from the same company. This paved the way for a new cinematic universe of the so-called 'Star Wars'.

What is the plot of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'?

The plot of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' tells the story 30 years after the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire on the Death Star. Now, the galaxy must face a new threat, Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Therefore, the Rebel Alliance command a search for Luke Skywalker, missing and last of the Jedi knights.

'The Force Awakens' features performances by Mark Hamill like Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher in the skin of Princess Leia, Adam Driver plays Kylo Ren and Harrison Ford plays Han Solo.

'The Force Awakens' is the seventh installment of the 'Star Wars' saga. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

YOU CAN SEE: 'Star Wars: The Acolyte': release date, trailer, synopsis and everything about the new series

What are the highest-grossing 'Star Wars' movies worldwide?

The cinematic universe of 'star wars'has become part of popular culture USA and on a global level. According to the portal Box Office Mojothese are the highest-grossing movies of 'Star Wars'.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2017) – $2,064.6 million. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017) – $1,331.6 million. 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019) – $1,072.8 million. 'Rouge One: A Star Wars Story' (2016) – $1,055 million. 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' (1999) – $1,027 million. 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' (2005) – $849 million. 'Star Wars: A New Hope' (1977) – $775.4 million.

The 'Star Wars' films became one of the most acclaimed by the public, thanks to their story and audiovisual effects. Photo: Pinterest

#39Avengers #Endgame39 #39Avatar39 #highestgrossing #film #United #States