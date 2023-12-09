Saturday, December 9, 2023, 6:18 p.m.



The Almendricos neighborhood association is considering the possibility of the district separating from Lorca and requesting its annexation to the neighboring municipality of Puerto Lumbreras. Its president, Juan Antonio Ruiz, said that they are not willing to “continue enduring” what they consider a “complete abandonment” and a “comparative grievance” with respect to other areas of Lorca.

He explained that residents have for decades maintained a feeling of “deep disaffection” towards the City Council due to its distance from the town center, from which it is 30.8 kilometers away, the insufficient public services, the insufficient municipal investments and the limited participation in matters that are of interest to you.

They have requested a formal meeting with the mayor of Puerto Lumbreras, María de los Ángeles Túnez, to explain their situation and will begin a campaign to collect signatures.