Abandoned feel the residents of Lane de los Polos, in La Albatalía, located very close to the border with the Ronda Oeste. His complaints about issues such as street cleaning, the state of the pavement or the signage are not new according to residents of the area such as Bernardino. «The canes reach the middle of the road on a very narrow road, the ditch that passes through here is full of garbage and vermin, and the traffic signs are either conspicuous by their absence –there is one dead end street– or they present a poor state of maintenance, like that broken mirror”, he points out accompanied by his son Sergio. “We even have an abandoned car that no one removes,” they add, emphasizing that “if we have a fire in the area, the fire truck does not pass.”

However, all these deficiencies that have been claimed with numerous writings to the different village mayors and the City Council, have been aggravated with a new deficiency that disturbs their peace: the recurring bottle that they have endured for a few months on land adjacent to their homes. Own nuisances, unfortunately, from areas such as the ZigZag, transferred to the garden. “Between 10 and 20 young people, I don’t know what, have taken to coming here to drink every week since last summer,” says Sergio. This issue generates the usual inconveniences: piles of garbage that nobody picks up, noise with music included and urine in the area, even on the facade of the houses. The problems generated by these kids, many of them minors, have however gone further.

«And you can’t tell them anything because they bounce back and get violent; in fact, the Local Police have told us on occasion not to confront them because it could be worse». This attitude has led, for example, to threats against older people who live in the area, such as Lucía, 72 years old. “We have had confrontations, because, in addition, they come to hit us on the fence and in the inn, and they dirty our walls,” adds the neighbor, pointing out that later it is their turn to remove the waste, at least in the surroundings of the houses. “Broken glass and condoms we have taken from the alley,” she insists.

«If you reproach them for something, they come to knock on windows and fences; they have told us to avoid confrontation,” says a 72-year-old neighbor



These neighbors assure that it is no use calling the Police because “they always have time to run away and they are never even identified, which then leads them to return again,” Sergio points out. In fact, municipal sources confirm that “in the Service of Attention and Relations with the Citizen of the Local Police there is evidence of this complaint, but the agents have acted up to 20 times without detecting this problem.” “That’s because they always manage to flee without problems,” add the neighbors. For his part, the municipal mayor of La Albatalía, Juan Antonio Ros Ortuño, assures that “the problem is being resolved after informing the Police.”