Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires, live: follow the League live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Miles vs. Bucaramanga.
The match is played at the Alfonso López stadium.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 25, 2022, 07:41 PM
Atletico Bucaramanga receives this Tuesday millionaires, on the second date of the 2021-II League. The match is played at the Alfonso López stadium, in the capital of Santander.
Bucaramanga, led by Argentine Néstor Craviotto, debuted in the League with a 1-1 away draw against Águilas Doradas, last Thursday.
(Also read: Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities)
The blues will have their second consecutive game as a visitor. The first, on Friday, was won 0-1 over Deportivo Pasto, with a goal from Diego Herazo. DT Alberto Gamero does not have center back Juan Pablo Vargas, called to the Costa Rican National Team.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Bucaramanga and Millionaires
January 25, 2022, 07:41 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Bucaramanga #Millionaires #live #follow #League #live
Leave a Reply