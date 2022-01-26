Thursday, January 27, 2022
Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires, live: follow the League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in Sports
millionaires

Miles vs. Bucaramanga.

The match is played at the Alfonso López stadium.

Atletico Bucaramanga receives this Tuesday millionaires, on the second date of the 2021-II League. The match is played at the Alfonso López stadium, in the capital of Santander.

Bucaramanga, led by Argentine Néstor Craviotto, debuted in the League with a 1-1 away draw against Águilas Doradas, last Thursday.

(Also read: Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities)

The blues will have their second consecutive game as a visitor. The first, on Friday, was won 0-1 over Deportivo Pasto, with a goal from Diego Herazo. DT Alberto Gamero does not have center back Juan Pablo Vargas, called to the Costa Rican National Team.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Bucaramanga and Millionaires

.
