NAfter the explosion in a bakery in Lychen in the Uckermark with a seriously injured woman, the investigators are examining the background. Various causes are being sought, a gas explosion being one of them, said a police spokeswoman on Friday. The semi-detached house, part of which has completely collapsed, is uninhabitable. According to the police, surrounding houses were also evacuated. A total of 15 people had left their homes. “They are all unharmed,” said the spokeswoman.

According to the police, shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday morning there was a loud bang at the market in Lychen when a 55-year-old employee wanted to enter the bakery. The woman was seriously injured in the explosion. Only part of the house remains, including the entrance to the bakery. The other part has collapsed completely, only rubble and a house wall can be seen.

The market was closed. Some experts who wanted to examine the rubble were initially not on site. “Bild” and “BZ” wrote that it was a gas explosion. The bakery is right on the market square, diagonally opposite is the town hall of the rafting town, which is also known as the town of the seven lakes.