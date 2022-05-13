During the ISE, the main world exhibition focused on audio-video and systems integration, the new headset was presented Jabra Engage 55.

This new product has been designed to improve communications in the professional field and has a particular focus on security, in fact it is equipped with Advanced DECT technology for maximum data security with military-grade 256-bit encryption and noise cancellation.

Optimal audio quality can be achieved thanks to the improved performance microphone and you can rest assured that your data will be safe as the Engage 55 offers the best level of security of any wireless headset currently available on the market, so a product that suits you. particularly to those professionals who work in sectors where the security and privacy of sensitive data is a priority.

Anders Hvelplund, SVP Call-Centric BU and Global Services at Jabra, said in this regard: “Research clearly shows that security is an increasingly important factor for businesses as they come up with new calling technology. At the same time, safeguarding the exchange of information should not affect its quality, customer satisfaction and staff productivity. With Jabra Engage 55, anyone engaged in conversation is guaranteed a superior calling experience and those who work remotely no longer have to worry about eavesdropping and therefore data breaches“.

Jabra Engage 55: key features and availability

Here are the Main characteristics of the Jabra Engage 55 headset:

Premium Open Space Microphone – Filters out background noise for crystal clear conversations

Military-grade security – C-level DECT security

Up to 150m of connectivity area – 15 times greater than the range of any Class 2 Bluetooth device

Link 400 DECT for USB stick – with a durable ‘puck’ design for easy transport

Professional conversation clarity – Speakers optimized for speech quality

Works with all major Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms – MS Teams, Zoom, Cisco, Unify, Amazon Chime, Google Meet, Avaya, Unify, Alcatel Lucent

All-day lightweight fit comfort

Protection of hearing well-being – SafeTone 2.0

Interruption bollard – Busylight on the auricle

Choice of fit style – Stereo / Mono / Convertible

As for availability and prices, you can get more information on the official site.