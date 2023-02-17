Technology has become an indispensable ally in several states of the Republic for the construction of effective security strategies that guarantee the tranquility of citizens, they consider specialists in the field.

Given this scenario, the neighborhood alarms developed by the Mexican company Seguritech Privada are a reliable proximity option between authorities and citizens.

This technology, implemented in states such as Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Baja California and the state of Mexico, operates through a system that works by pressing a button and allows for the creation of a direct link with the Operation and Intelligence Center or with the Monitoring, providing support in situations of public safety, medical and environmental emergencies, civil protection and public services.

In this way, experts in the field explain, this technology helps to reduce and inhibit the incidence of high-impact crimes, in addition to encouraging citizen participation by reinforcing the authority-citizen link.

With the help of these tools, it is also expected that the times in the response to emergencies requested by a citizen to the authority will be optimized. They are placed in strategic places so that the population can easily locate them and become familiar with their use.

In terms of security, these actions are part of a joint effort by authorities and citizens to achieve better results and the population can feel safe, and Seguritech’s experience of more than 27 years in technology implementation guarantees these results.

“The use and implementation of neighborhood alarms, along with citizen participation, fosters a culture of reporting while strengthening and training security institutions to provide efficient responses and benefits in reducing insecurity events,” he mentions. Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech.

There are already some successful cases of the implementation of this type of technology for the benefit of municipalities such as San Luis Potosí, where 100 neighborhoods benefited through the installation of Neighborhood Alarms, video surveillance cameras, emergency key chains and a mobile application that has a virtual emergency button.

This technology must be used responsibly and avoid misuse that hinders the channeling of help to where it is required.

“Efficient intervention by the authorities and citizen coordination in emergency situations are pertinent so that technological advances in the area of ​​security yield favorable results,” Picker commented.