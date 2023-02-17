Home page politics

Bettina Jarasch is the top candidate for the Greens in Berlin. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

According to the “Berliner Zeitung”, the sender insulted the green transport senator and ended the threatening letter with the phrase “Now you’re dead”. The letter is also said to have contained a cartridge.

Berlin – A threatening letter against top candidate and Senator for Transport Bettina Jarasch has arrived in the office of the Greens in the Berlin House of Representatives. This was confirmed by a police spokesman for the German Press Agency.

He declined to comment on the content of the letter. The state security of the State Criminal Police Office is to conduct an investigation into threats. The media reported on the threatening letter.

According to the “Berliner Zeitung”, the letter also contained a cartridge. After some insults, it should end with the phrase “Now you’re dead”. There are indications that the sender could come from the Wilmersdorf district. The letter was received in the House of Representatives on Thursday morning, it was said.

The CDU, SPD and Greens in Berlin are in talks about forming a government. They are scheduled to continue next week. A second meeting with the SPD is already planned for next Monday, and then one with the Greens for Wednesday. dpa