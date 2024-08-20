Ciao Darwin 9: previews (guests, teams and cast) of the sixth episode in rerun, August 20

Tonight, Tuesday 20 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, the sixth episode of Ciao Darwin 9 will be re-broadcast, the ninth and final edition of the historic show hosted by Paolo Bonolis that pits two opposing categories against each other in a series of tests. Alongside Bonolis, as always, Luca Laurenti will be present, another historic face of the show born in 1998. The phrase “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her” (John 8:7) has been chosen as the subtitle for this edition. But let’s look at all the information in detail together.

Guests, cast and teams

What is the cast of Ciao Darwin 9? Alongside Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti there will be Mother Nature, played over the years by famous models such as Annabelle Susanne Brewka, Vanessa Rae Kelly, Paola Di Benedetto and Sara Croce. In total we will see four Mother Natures and one Father Nature, selected from all over the world because “primitive beauty has no boundaries”. All that remains is to follow the episodes of Ciao Darwin in reruns to experience new challenges, meet new faces and discover who is destined – as the program foresees – for “survival”. In the sixth episode the two competing teams will be those of the Milfs and the Teens. The first category will be led by Elenoire Casalegno, while for the Teens the team leader is Lavinia Abate.

Once again, as the subtitle says, the aim of Ciao Darwin will be to demonstrate, with its totally irreverent key, that no one has the right to judge because, despite the opposing factions (completely joking), we must always find a meeting point to ‘coexist’ together peacefully, one respecting the other.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Ciao Darwin 9 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evenings in reruns at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform that allows you to watch and rewatch the various programs Mediaset from PC, tablet and smartphone.