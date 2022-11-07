The new Takeover mode from Need for Speed ​​Unbound it will be presented tomorrow, November 8, at 5.00 pm Italian time, probably with a trailer that will illustrate the peculiarities of this content.

Equipped with over 140 cars at launch, Need for Speed ​​Unbound will try to offer an experience capable of mixing quantity and quality, hence the idea of ​​introducing new modes that go to increase variety of the package.

Certainly in this new episode there will be numbers, considering the size of the map shown so far and the activities with which it will be possible to engage in it, exploring it freely as per tradition for the series.

If you’re looking forward to the launch of Need for Speed ​​Unbound, set for December 2nd on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, check out our interview with game director Kieran Crimmins.